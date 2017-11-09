Breakers make it seven in a row in defeat of nearest rivals

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 22:47

The SKYCITY Breakers made it 7 straight with a comfortable victory over nearest rivals Perth Wildcats at Spark Arena, defeating the Cats 88-84 in a game that they always had under control, consolidating their position as league leaders.

It was a textbook Breakers performance, with four players in double figures and a resounding 41-33 win on the boards, with Alex Pledger and indefatigable captain Mika Vukona leading the way in that effort area, despite being ejected late in the game for two unsportsmanlike fouls.

Perth led for a brief seven minutes, but post-game many struggled to remember those moments, as the Breakers seemed to control the tempo throughout, taking turns to inflict damage on the Wildcats, with Newbill scoring 17 on 7 of 14 (and providing 6 assists), Kirk Penney 14 on 5 of 11 and point guards Edgar Sosa (12) and Shea Ili (13) going a combined 9 of 13 and 3 of 4 from deep as they managed the game superbly.

Head Coach Paul Henare spoke about what impressed him most.

"Overall composure, Perth are a hell of a team, there were different runs in the first part of the game, we jumped on them and didn’t get too far ahead of ourselves and made sure we came back at them and didn’t panic at all. The belief in this group and the belief they have in everyone that steps on the floor is so strong at the moment."

Turning for home the Breakers led by 7, but Perth made a quick charge to close to within two, before Coach Henare called timeout and the Breakers extended again to lead by as many as 11 with six minutes to play, in the end closing the game out comfortably as Perth initially resorted to fouling, but realized they were too far off to stretch the clock any longer.

Trevor Gleeson was far from despondent post-game, hinting that while not there yet, they are not far away.

"We are not far away, we could have done a better job executing, there were a few balls dropping out of the basket and we shot pretty poor from the foul line. We will take a lot out of the game, we know we are not far away."

The two teams won’t have to wait long for a rematch, as they make the long journey back to Perth for a game on Sunday afternoon.

The game will be notable for the 400th NBL appearance for Breakers warrior Mika Vukona, not that you will get him talking about the milestone, in typical fashion, Vukona is more concerned about how his team is travelling than he is about any personal numbers.

SKYCITY Breakers 88 (Newbill 17, Penney 14, Ili 13, Sosa 12)

Perth Wildcats 84 (Cotton 26, Tokoto 15, Wagstaff 11)