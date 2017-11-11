AUS-X Open announce Tony Cochrane as Chairman

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 18:00

The international pedigree of the AUS-X Open has been bolstered today with the announcement of renowned businessman and expert in event promotion and sports administration Tony Cochrane, as Chairman of the company.

Cochrane, who currently sits as Chairman of the Gold Coast Suns, and former co-founder of the V8 Supercars Championship is thrilled to be onboard as the AUS-X Open brand continues to grow into one of the world’s leading action sports products.

"It’s exciting times for the AUS-X Open, and I am delighted to get on board here and help Ryan and Adam grow this amazing event business. To be honest it is some of the most awesome and compelling motorsport product I have seen for some time - no wonder it’s attracting so many fans," Cochrane said.

"Full credit to these two young guys, from a standing start they have built a hell of a show, I look forward to working with them to grow it both here in Australia and internationally as well. Australians do events as good as, if not better than, anyone in the World - this is but another terrific chapter in that story.

"People want events like this that they can get up close to, see the best riders in action and push the adrenalin button on the experience - AUS-X Open delivers in spades!"

Event co-founder Adam Bailey says the expertise that comes with a figure-head like Cochrane is the perfect recipe for the continued success of the AUS-X Open.

"We are so ecstatic and proud to have Tony involved in our mission to grow the AUS-X Open brand including supercross, freestyle motocross and action sports in Australia," Bailey said.

"The sport and it’s athletes are true gladiators in every sense of the word. We have no doubt that working with Tony is going to help us show the world what they can do and couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds for us and the sport.

"We’re always looking for ways to build our brand and create the greatest show for our fans and to do this we need a strong business base, which is exactly we’re our new Chairman will be able to steer us moving forward."

Fellow event co-founder Ryan Sanderson echoed the thoughts of Bailey and believes the new addition will be a massive boost to the brand and potential expansion to new markets.

"Tony’s wisdom and knowledge of the sports and events sector is second to none, and to have a person of his calibre join our team is a real testament to the strength of the AUS-X Open brand," Sanderson said.

"He also brings a host of contacts and business relationships that will prove invaluable as the AUS-X Open looks to expand to potential new markets as it evolves.

"We’ve had the strongest TV package ever this year, best commercial support and ticket sales are also at an all-time high, so the news of Tony’s appointment as Chairman only strengthens our desire to create the most action-packed event for our ever growing fan base."

The Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney is one of the largest Supercross, Freestyle Motocross and Action Sports event in the world. Featuring 2 x World Champion - Chad Reed, current World Number 4 - Jason Anderson, 4 x World Champion and the greatest of all time - Ricky Carmichael, motorcycle stuntman and Freestyle Motocross icon - Robbie Maddison, plus many more of the world’s best on two wheels; combined with concert like entertainment values, in one of Australia’s iconic indoor venues, the AUS-X Open is not to be missed this November 11 and 12.

