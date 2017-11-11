Wood big winner at NZF Awards

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 14:28

The big winner in the 2017 New Zealand Football Awards is All Whites striker Chris Wood, who picked up both the Men’s Player of the Year and the New Zealand Football Media Association (NZFMA) Player of the Year.

The awards ceremony was held last night as part of the NZF Charity Dinner, which sought to raise funds for the New Zealand Football Foundation through a live auction of football-related memorabilia.

Staged at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on the eve of the All Whites’ meeting with Peru in the FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff today, the awards celebrated the 2016 achievements of a range of players, coaches, teams and match officials from both the international and domestic game over seven categories.

Wood took out two of the top prizes after finishing as Leeds United’s top scorer with 13 goals in the 2015/16 campaign and running rampant the next season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions and winning the Championship’s golden boot. He captained the All Whites in Reid’s absence in 2016, scoring four goals as he led the side to the OFC Nations Cup title.

For the full list of nominees and awards winners please see below.

2017 New Zealand Football Awards

NZFMA Player of the Year

Winner: Chris Wood (Burnley/All Whites)

Other nominees: Abby Erceg (North Carolina Courage/Football Ferns), Winston Reid (West Ham United/All Whites), Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle/All Whites)

Men’s Player of the Year

Winner: Chris Wood (Burnley/All Whites)

Other nominees: Winston Reid (West Ham United/All Whites), Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle/All Whites), Brayden Lissington (WaiBOP Futsal/Futsal Whites), Tom Jackson (Team Wellington), Dan Morgan (Birkenhead United)

Women’s Player of the Year

Winner: Annalie Longo (Canterbury United Pride/Football Ferns)

Other nominees: Ali Riley (FC Rosengård/Football Ferns), Abby Erceg (North Carolina Courage/Football Ferns), Amber Hearn (FC Köln/Football Ferns), Hannah Kraakman (AFF Futsal/Futsal Ferns),Tessa Berger (Forrest Hill Milford United)

Young Player of the Year

Winner: Sam Brotherton (Sunderland/All Whites)

Other nominees: Monty Patterson (Ipswich Town/All Whites), Meikayla Moore (Canterbury United Pride/Football Ferns), Paige Satchell (WaiBOP/Football Ferns), Niko Kirwan (Team Wellington), Macey Fraser (Canterbury United Pride)

Referee of the Year

Winner: Matt Conger (Referee)

Other nominees: Nick Waldron (Referee), Anna-Marie Keighley (Referee), Sarah Jones (Assistant Referee), Simon Lount (Assistant Referee), Glen Lochrie (Assistant Referee)

Team of the Year

Winner: Team Wellington

Other nominees: All Whites, Football Ferns, Canterbury United Pride, Birkenhead United, Forrest Hill Milford United

Coach of the Year

Winner: Jose Figueira (Team Wellington)

Other nominees: Anthony Hudson (All Whites), Tony Readings (Football Ferns), Mike De Bono (Canterbury United Pride), Paul Hobson (Birkenhead United), Ryan Faithfull (Forrest Hill Milford United)