ISPS Handa Premiership Round Four Preview

Sunday, 12 November, 2017 - 10:13

Find out what’s in store in the ISPS Handa Premiership this weekend with the official preview of Round Four. With the meeting between the Wellington Phoenix Reserves and Canterbury United Dragons postponed due to the All Whites’ FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff against Peru, there are only four matches today. Auckland City will play host to Hamilton Wanderers while Team Wellington do battle against Tasman United in a top-of-the-table clash and Hawke’s Bay United travel to Eastern Suburbs. The televised game is between Waitakere United and Southern United (please note the amended kick-off time of 2pm).

Auckland City vs Hamilton Wanderers

Kiwitea Steet, Auckland

Sunday 12 November, 1.15pm

Referee: C Berg

Assistant Referees: L Agnew, T Chang

Fourth Official: A Maharaj

Squads

Auckland City: 1. Enaut ZUBIKARAI (GK), 2. Liam GRAHAM, 3. Takuya IWATA, 5. Angel BERLANGA, 6. Te Atawhai HUDSON-WIHONGI, 7. Cameron HOWIESON, 8. Albert RIERA, 9. Darren WHITE, 10. Ryan DE VRIES, 11. Fabrizio TAVANO, 12. Kris BRIGHT, 15. Dan MORGAN, 16. Daewook KIM, 17. Reid DRAKE, 18. Danyon DRAKE (GK), 20. Emiliano TADE, 21 Harry MOSS-EDGE, 26. Callum MCCOWATT

Coach: Ramon TRIBULIETX

Hamilton Wanderers: 1. Matt OLIVER (GK), 4. Liam FELLOWES, 5. Samuel O’REGAN, 6. Flynn O’BRIEN, 7. Michael BUILT, 8. Sam ST DE CROIX, 10. Marc EVANS, 11. Jordan SHAW, 12. Raheem HUNTER-ALI, 15. Ignacio MACHUCA-MATURANA, 16. Hamish SMYLIE, 17. Xavier PRATT, 18. Alexis CARCAMO-VARELA, 19. Armin PASAGIC, 23. David MASTERS (GK)

Coach: Ricki HERBERT

Lowdown

Neither of these sides will have been particularly happy with their openings to the season but, despite failing to win in their first two matches, Auckland are now second and well and truly back on track after a pair of convincing wins - 5-0 over Waitakere United and 3-1 against Canterbury United. In contrast, Hamilton are yet to recover from their sluggish start and are the only side yet to register a point. It’s far from what former All Whites boss Ricki Herbert would have had in mind when he took on the role and he’ll be hoping the magic of that memorable match eight years ago against Bahrain returns at a time of year that will always be special to him. Finding the net has been his side’s biggest concern so far and only two goals have been struck across Wanderers’ three defeats. They will need to be at their best at the other end of the park as well though as Auckland are the competition’s top scorers with 11 already and possess arguably the finest attacking players in the league in Emiliano Tade and Ryan De Vries. Youngster Callum McCowatt may soon be mentioned among them after scoring a stunning brace in the Canterbury win, his first goals at this level.

Quotes

Ramon Tribulietx (Auckland City coach): "I watched Wanderers’ game against Eastern Suburbs and they competed well. They were very aggressive and at Kiwitea Street when you play like that the game becomes a little bit uncomfortable so we have to respect Hamilton just the same as we do with any team. It doesn’t matter to us if they’ve got more or less points. We need to understand the game will be difficult for different reasons."

Team Wellington vs Tasman United

Dave Farrington Park, Wellington

Sunday 12 November, 2pm

Referee: M Conger

Assistant Referees: E Cook, A Davenport

Fourth Official: R Fleetham

Squads

Team Wellington: 1. Scott BASALAJ (GK), 2. Justin GULLEY, 3. Scott HILLIAR, 4. Mario ILLICH, 5. Erik PANZER, 8. Cole PEVERLEY, 9. Tom JACKSON, 10. Nati HAILEMARIAM, 11. Mario BARCIA, 12. Andy BEVIN, 15. Joel STEVENS, 16. Angus KILKOLLY, 17. Louis FENTON, 18. Sekou DIANE, 22. Marcel KAMPMAN (GK)

Coach: Jose FIGUEIRA

Tasman United: 20. Alex BRITTON (GK), 2. Luca PERICO, 4. Cameron LINDSAY, 5. Mark JOHNSTON, 6. Brian KALTAK, 8. Paul IFILL, 9. Maksym KOWAL, 10. Kieran SMITH, 11. Alex RIDSDALE, 12. Cory CHETTLEBURGH, 14. Robbie PEARSON, 15. Tinashe MAROWA, 16. Daniel ALLAN, 17. Callan ELLIOT, 22. Abdulla AL-KALISY, 23. Sam AYERS

Coach: Davor TAVICH

Lowdown

This clash is part of a football frenzy in Wellington over the weekend with Saturday already bringing a National Women’s League defeat for Capital against the Canterbury United Pride and the excitement of the All Whites’ scoreless draw against Peru. On Sunday, the attention turns to the ISPS Handa Premiership for Team Wellington’s hosting of Tasman United before the Phoenix face Perth Glory in A-League action. Based on last season’s results, the visit of Tasman would struggle to stand out amongst that bumper billing but the South Islanders’ stock is higher than ever after an unbeaten start to the season. Tasman have already won half as many games as they managed in the whole of their maiden campaign but are yet to face any of last season’s playoff sides and this will be their toughest assignment so far. A win at the home of the defending champions would be a major statement of intent and they will draw belief from another team in just their second season in this competition after Eastern Suburbs defeated Team Wellington on their own patch in round one. If other results go their way, a win for either side could put them top.

Quotes

Jose Figueira (Team Wellington coach): "We came away with a draw last week and there were a few areas we’ve been working on this week to try and improve. We are fully focused on trying to get the three points and putting in a solid performance. But we will be facing a Tasman side who under Davor have fully justified the start to the season they’ve had so we are expecting a tough test."

Eastern Suburbs vs Hawke’s Bay United

William Green Domain, Auckland

Sunday 12 November, 2pm

Referee: P Linney

Assistant Referees: M Batoor, A Lambeth

Fourth Official: A Wilson

Squads

Eastern Suburbs: 25. Zac SPEEDY (GK), 2. Finn COCHRAN, 3. Ryan ELDER, 5. Reese COX, 7. Tim PAYNE, 8. Moses DYER, 9. Max MATA, 10. Andre DE JONG, 13. Rossi NKOY, 16. Regont MURATI, 18. Tristan PRATTLEY, 19. Nicholas ZAMBRANO, 20. Derek TIEKU, 23. Charles SPRAGG, 34. Kieran RICHARDS, 33. Henry EVANS, 40. Oliver POCOCK

Coach: Danny HAY

Hawke’s Bay United: 1. Ruben PARKER (GK), 2. Daniel MCHENERY, 3. Kohei MATSUMOTO, 4. Graham CRAVEN, 5. Bill ROBERTSON, 7. Wesley CAIN, 8. Alex PALEZEVIC, 10. Adam THURSTON, 11. Hayato WAKINO, 14. Gavin HOY, 15. James HOYLE, 16. Liam HAYES, 19. Birhanu TAYE, 21. Bjorn CHRISTENSEN, 24. Karanjit MANDAIR, 26. Mackenzie WAITE

Coach: Brett ANGELL

Lowdown

Table-topping Eastern Suburbs are the only side with a perfect record so far while Hawke’s Bay are also yet to taste defeat so something is likely to give in this one. Few saw Suburbs’ outstanding start to the season coming and even coach Danny Hay must be somewhat surprised at just how well they’ve been able to do so far. Their success has been built on a solid defensive record and Hawke’s Bay are the only team to have leaked less than their two goals, conceding just once in their three games so far. This is therefore likely to be a tight, low-scoring encounter, particularly as the Bay have only found the net twice themselves while Suburbs are the lowest scorers in the top four. The hosts will not quite be at full strength with midfielder Jordan Vale missing due to suspension. Aside from maintaining their place at the top of the ladder, Suburbs can use revenge as a motivating factor as Hawke’s Bay triumphed 6-3 the last time these sides met - a result which ultimately proved the difference between the Bay making the playoffs at the expense of Suburbs.

Quotes

Brett Angell (Hawke’s Bay United coach): "They’re unbeaten for a reason and are going to be a very difficult side to beat. But we haven’t been beaten either and we need to maintain that momentum. I think the signs for us have been fairly positive, we’ve defended as a team strongly and resolutely and nullified the opposition. I’m looking for that to be maintained and hopefully just adding a little bit more penetration and final end product to what has been some half-decent approach play."

Waitakere United vs Southern United

The Trust Arena, Auckland

Sunday 12 November, 2pm

Referee: A-M Keighley

Assistant Referees: H Tutbury, B Norman

Fourth Officials: C-K Waugh

Squads

Waitakere United: 28. Liam ANDERSON (GK), 3. Stewart MACKAY, 5. Julyan COLLETT 6. Jordan HEARN, 7. Yuki OHTSUKA, 8. Andre ESTAY, 9. Ryan CAIN 10. Eder FRANCHINI PASTEN, 11. Keegan LINDERBOOM, 14. David PARKINSON, 15. Horace JAMES, 17. Jake BUTLER, 19. Thomas SHAW, 22. Josh DIJKSTRA (GK), 23. Dylan MANICKUM, 24. Godwin DARKWA

Coach: Chris MILICICH

Southern United: 1. Tom STEVENS (GK), 2. Connor O’KEEFE, 3. Tom CONNOR, 4. Kristian GIBSON, 6. Danny LEDWITH, 7. Omar GUARDIOLA, 8. Jared GROVE, 10. Danny FURLONG, 12. Aiden BARBOUR-RYAN, 15. Andrew RIDDEN, 16. Liam LITTLE (GK), 21. Cody BROOK, 22. Michael HOGAN, 24. Sam CARMICHAEL, 25. Hamish COTTER

Coach: Paul O’REILLY

Lowdown

This is a big game for both sides as they are each currently nestled in mid-table and need the points here to stay in touch with the top four. Southern are as high as they are almost by default as they are yet to post a victory but are being kept out of the bottom three by the poor form of the sides below them. That will change quickly if their winless run continues though and coach Paul O’Reilly will be keen to get that monkey off his players’ backs as soon as possible. He can take confidence from the fact that both of Southern’s points so far have come against sides now placed in the top three - Auckland City and Tasman United - but has reason to be wary of a Waitakere team who put five unanswered goals past the Wellington Phoenix Reserves last week, despite missing Ryan Cain and Julyan Collett due to suspension. That was exactly how coach Chris Milicich would have wanted his charges to bounce back from a defeat by the same scoreline to Auckland City and another win here would put them right in the mix at the sharp end of the table.

Quotes

Chris Milicich (Waitakere United coach): "Southern looked very good last year under Paul O’Reilly, I think they’re getting better and better. There is a bit of professionalism about what they’re doing and I think it will be a very tough game. I was talking to a couple of other coaches during the week and we all agreed that this year, if you’re not really up for the game, anyone can beat anyone. So every team has to turn up to play or you could find yourselves getting beaten."

Cody Brook (Southern United striker): "Tasman are a good side and have been unbeaten so far so it was always going to be a challenge for us going up there last week. But we were actually the dominant side for a lot of it and I think we were unlucky to come away with a draw. Waitakere have a lot of good players so it will be a good test for us. But if we keep going the way we are, I guarantee we can get a result."