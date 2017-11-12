Flying Scotsman Dean Wilson becomes first European to win the AUS-X Open

Sunday, 12 November, 2017 - 00:38

Scotsman Dean Wilson has won Saturday’s feature race at the Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena.

Wilson becomes the first European to win the prestigious event after battling it out early with local Aussie hero Dan Reardon and fellow AMA Supercross teammate Jason Anderson.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve won a race and to do it in front of you Aussie fans, it’s just amazing, we’re having such a good time over here and I really love this country!"

"All the support I’m getting, I’m really grateful to be here and It was cool to see old Dan Boy [Dan Reardon] leading a few laps for the Aussie crowd, and Jason was just ripping so that was good fun, I’m really happy."

Reardon eventually finished third behind a hard charging Anderson who pushed through the field after an early fall put him way back in the field. It was giant effort to pick his way back through the field and almost catch Wilson by race end.

"A couple more laps I think it would have been real interesting, Dean [Wilson] has a lot of fight in him so it would have been interesting," Anderson said.

"But tomorrow I’m going get a better start and I’m gonna bring it and I think it’s going to be real fun and I’m real pumped it was a real good night."

In the SX2 Championship the winner’s spoils went to DPH Yamaha rider Wilson Todd with Chris Blose second and Jackson Richardson in third.

Earlier in the night the Morris Finance Superpole winner was fast man Anderson while local favourite Nathan Crawford took out the KNOBBY Holeshot award.

In the FMX Best Trick competition Josh Sheehan stole the show with a jaw dropping Double Backflip, a Monster Energy AUS-X Open first, much to the delight of the sold out Qudos Bank Arena crowd.

The Boost Mobile Best Whip was another huge success with local FMX talent Corey Creed upstaging the world’s best to win the style competition.

Tonight’s second feature event saw the greatest of all time Ricky Carmichael and the self proclaimed greatest of all time Ronnie Mac go bar-to-bar in a two stroke showdown of epic proportions.

After plenty of pre-race banter, off track antics and elbow banging racing, the inaugural Carmichael v Mac two stroke showdown went to Carmichael.

The Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney

November 11 and 12 at Qudos Bank Arena

SX1 TOP-10

1 - Dean Wilson

2 - Jason Anderson

3 - Dan Reardon

4 - Kade Mosig

5 - Dean Ferris

6 - Nathan Crawford (Holeshot winner)

7 - Dylan Long

8 - Just Brayton

9 - Jesse Dobson

10 - Todd Waters

11 - RJ Hampshire

12 - Joel Wightman

Fastest Lap was 31.107 by Nathan Crawford (includes Shannons Shortcut)

SX2 TOP-10

1 - Wilson Todd (Holeshot)

2 - Chris Blose

3 - Jackson Richardson

4 - Jay Wilson

5 - Geran Stapleton

6 - Dylan Wills

7 - Bailey Malkiewicz

8 - Joe Roberts

9 - John Prutti

DNF - Cooper Pozniak

DNF - Taylor Potter

DNF - Nick Sutherland

FMX Best Trick

1 - Josh Sheehan

2 - Harry Bink

3 - Pat Bowden