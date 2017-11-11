Change to 21-man squad approved for Wales

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 22:54

Wales have been given permission to bring a player not named in their 21-man squad on Tuesday into the team to play Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium on Sunday.

With halfbacks Matt Seamark and Danny Ansell ruled out due to injury and illness, Wales sought permission to play Josh Ralph in the role and the change was approved by RLWC2017 tournament director Jeremy Edwards.

Ralph has been included in the reduced 19-man squad named 24 hours before kick-off and will wear jersey No.23.