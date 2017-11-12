Chung crowned king of Next Gen Finals

Sunday, 12 November, 2017 - 12:19

South Korea's Hyeon Chung has been crowned the king of the next generation of tennis players, winning the inaugural Next Gen ATP Tour Finals in Milan this morning, beating top seed Andrey Rublev 34, 43, 42, 42.

The 21- year-old who will be coming to Auckland for the ASB Classic next year, was the form player throughout the week. He was unbeaten in round robin play and dismissed Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals to reach his first tour-level final.

His victory over Rublev gives 54th ranked Chung his maiden ATP World Tour title and setting him up nicely for Auckland in January. Four out of the eight players at the Next Gen Finals this week will be playing at the ASB Classic, Hyeon Chung, Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov and Karen Khachanov.

Earlier this week Tournament Director, Karl Budge said it’s a real coup to get these players so early in their careers given many believe they’ll all be top ten players.

"The last time we had this much excitement about a young group of players we were talking about Federer, Hewitt, Roddick and Tsonga. They have all gone on to be alight haven’t they! This is the next generation of superstars and it’s incredibly exciting to have four of them coming to Auckland at this stage of their career".

The ASB Classic will span for two weeks; the women's tournament kicking off on January 1st to 6th followed by the men’s tournament from January 8th to 13th. Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketek. You can purchase tickets either online, over the phone on (0800 842 538) or in person at one of the agencies listed on the event website.