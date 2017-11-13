Skycity Breakers win against Perth Wildcats

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 08:55

The SKYCITY Breakers proved too strong for arch rival Perth Wildcats, taming the cats in their own Jungle with a comfortable 88-82 win in Perth last night, taking their win streak to 8 and strengthening their position on top of the Hungry Jack’s NBL ladder with an 8-1 record.

The win marks a historic best ever start to a season and celebrated talismanic captain Mika Vukona’s 400th NBL game in style, as the Breakers edged a thriller and made it two wins from two against Perth in four days. The next assignment for the club is the Brisbane Bullets, on Sunday afternoon (19th November), with a 3pm tip off at Spark Arena.

The team will return to Auckland today, arriving at approximately 1::05pm (landing time) at Auckland International Airport, on QF141. The team will be available for interviews at the airport.

Audio and vision from last night’s press conference is contained in the release below, courtesy of the NBL.