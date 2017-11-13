Running of the Wools secured in Feilding for three years

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 09:31

New Zealand’s premier real estate company, Property Brokers, has secured naming rights’ sponsorship of the iconic Running of Wools for three years.

Running of the Wools is a free event for the wider rural community and visitors to ManawatÅ«.

Around 1,000 sheep from Potaka Station are herded carefully through the streets following a man and mutt race, a wool thatching competition and much more.

ManawatÅ« District Mayor, Helen Worboys says it’s a community event at its heart, one which celebrates New Zealand’s rich rural history - offering urban residents and tourists alike with a chance to experience rural life up-close and personal.

"It’s another celebration of who we are, a rural hub for the wider Central North Island", says Mayor Worboys.

"We’re home to the largest Sale Yards in the Southern Hemisphere right in the heart of our town, many successful and progressive agriculture based businesses, the award-winning Feilding Farmers Market which will be running on the day of the event, and the birthplace of the rural cartoonist, the late Murray Ball."

Property Brokers Founder and Principal Tim Mordaunt says the event is in line with his company’s culture and values and it sits very much with their aim to create a fun environment.

"We opened our Feilding branch back in 1986, so we really feel that we are a key part of the ManawatÅ« community. Now, today we have more than 60 people in branches all of New Zealand."

Mr Mordaunt says provincial New Zealand is coming of age, and the Running of the Wools is becoming a key activity in the rural calendar, and Property Brokers is proud to be associated with it.

"This year’s Running of the Wools was a fantastic event. It’s all about bringing the country to town as well as celebrating our unique Kiwi rural life and having fun," he says.

Organised by the team behind the Hilux New Zealand Rural Games the Property Brokers Running of the Wools is on 9 March 2018.

Hilux New Zealand Rural Games Founder and Trustee Steve Hollander says the event has expanded this year, to include the TransTasman Fit4Farming cycling race that will attract about 60 competitors as well as more events on the day.

"The Running of the Wools is a great spectacle - between 5,000 and 6,000 people attended this year, and the event was broadcast on all New Zealand television channels, picked up by ESPN, Australian networks and the BBC providing Feilding with a significant promotional opportunity," he says.

The event will see Manchester Street and parts of The Square closed off to traffic and the streets lined with fences.

Visit our website for more details about the day and the events.

Details of the event and the Manchester Street races will be released later this year. Until then, mark the date on your calendar - 9 March 2018.