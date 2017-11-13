Bowls Premier League features strong Kiwi challenge

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 15:20

The New Zealand Blackjacks are looking strong to repeat their 2015 victory as they prepare for the A$100,000 at Bowls Premier League starting tomorrow in Brisbane..

The BPL features seven teams from Australia alongside the Blackjacks competing at Brisbane’s Club Pine Rivers from November 14 to 17 under roofed greens.

The Kiwi team comprises of Ali Forsyth, world singles champion Shannon McIlroy and international stalwart Joe Edwards with New Zealand national coach Sharon Sims calling the shots

The made-for-TV quick-fire format features the majority of Australia and New Zealand’s best along with Scottish star, Alex Marshall who is playing for Brisbane, which is also coached by Kiwi Dave Edwards.

The eight teams are the NZ Blackjacks, Perth Suns, Sydney Lions, Melbourne Roys, Helensville Gold Coast Hawks, Moreton Bay Brisbane Pirates, Moama Bowling Club and the Illawarra Gorillas

The sixth edition of the Bowls Premier League has teams containing three players plus a non-playing coach. Two players from each Team shall be nominated to compete in the game (lead/skip), the third player will be the substitute for that team.

There are three bowls per player for each end. Each game will be played over two sets with each set consisting of five ends. A new addition to BPL06 will see the tie-breaks turn into a 2-bowl triples shoot-out, with all players taking part.