Blackcaps back as Aces head to Hamilton

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 10:17

Plenty of BLACKCAPS experience makes its way into the Auckland Aces squad as they prepare to take on Northern Districts (ND) in the fourth round of the Plunket Shield starting tomorrow at Seddon Park.

Experienced heads Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro along with the exciting Glenn Phillips make their way back into the Aces mix for the match against ND, all welcome additions according to Coach Mark O’Donnell.

"It’s really good to have the BLACKCAPS back and certainly ours who are always keen to play and be involved from an Auckland point of view. It’s also a really nice test playing most of the BLACKCAPS team between the Auckland and ND sides," he says.

Coach O’Donnell has a positive selection dilemma this week - a case of who to leave out - a decision that will likely come down to the look of the Seddon Park wicket.

"We are either playing the extra batter or extra bowler but we’ll have a look today and make a decision.

"We’re only a point off third having won one, so it’s important to try and continue that momentum," O’Donnell says.

With their Plunket Shield campaign back on track after the Otago Volts win, Captain Michael Guptill-Bunce is also keen to ride the wave of momentum down in Hamilton.

"ND will be a good side with a BLACKCAPS laden bowling attack, we will need to be on our game to compete but the boys are going down in a positive frame of mind and there’s a real energy around the side at the moment."

The Auckland Aces take on Northern Districts on Wednesday 15 November - first ball at 10:30am.

Auckland Aces

Michael Guptill-Bunce (c)

Mark Chapman

Colin de Grandhomme

Danru Ferns

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Matt McEwan

Colin Munro

Robbie O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Jeet Raval