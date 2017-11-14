Firebirds’ consistent results mean consistent selections

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 10:44

Having picked up maximum points from each of their first three games, the Wellington Firebirds’ squad is again unchanged for their match against Canterbury at Wellington’s Basin Reserve from Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th November.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Michael Bracewell (Captain), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Fraser Colson, Iain McPeake, Stephen Murdoch, Ollie Newton, Jeetan Patel, Michael Papps, Matt Taylor, Logan van Beek, Luke Woodcock.

The Firebirds return home to the Basin after overcoming Northern Districts in a hard-fought encounter at Seddon Park. While the victory in their first away fixture of the season featured an individual highlight in Logan van Beek’s first 10-wicket bag, it was again punctuated by contributions throughout the team, including their batsmen combining for five partnerships in excess of 50 runs during the first innings.

It’s easy for Firebirds Head Coach, Bruce Edgar, to be pleased with his team’s start but he’s focused on keeping the players grounded, "Each match offers a new challenge and this week we have a wounded Canterbury side coming to town, most likely reinforced by a number of returning BLACKCAPS."

Edgar went on to place their start in to some context as he discussed short and long-term goals, "We’re definitely enjoying the results we’ve had to start the season, but we’re clear about moving our focus to what’s in front of us. There’s a lot of cricket to be played between now and April and we need to keep working hard if we want to finish the season in a position to truly celebrate these results."

Ball one is scheduled for 10.30am, Wednesday 15th November, live scoring is available via nzc.nz