Kiwi squash plays in action in Hong Kong

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 14:13

New Zealand’s top squash players are in action this week in the Hong Kong Super Series event starting this evening.

Paul Coll ranked ninth in the world in the men’s rankings takes on Indian qualifier Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in the first round of the US$165,000 event at 9pm tonight (NZ time). If Coll wins his first match he will most likely face top seed and world No.1 Gregory Gaultier of France in the second round.

In the US$140,000 women’s draw Joelle King from the Waikato plays Egyptian qualifier Nadine Shahin in the first round on Wednesday (NZ time). King is seeded 10th for the tournament but has a current ranking of No.9 in the world.

The last four tournaments for King have seen good results with a semifinal finish at the China Open, final at the Macau Open, semifinal at the US Open and final at the Carol Weymuller Open