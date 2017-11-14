Samoa stars return for quarter final

|
Toa Samoa captain Frank Pritchard and halfback Ben Roberts will return for Friday night's Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Australia in Darwin, while lock Leeson Ah Mau has been recalled to the starting line-up.
Pritchard and Roberts did not play in last Saturday's 14-14 draw against Scotland, which earned Samoa a play-off berth due to a superior for-and-against than the Bravehearts.
Papua New Guinea coach Michael Marum has also named star five-eighth Ase Boas for Sunday's quarter-final showdown with England in Melbourne after resting the Queensland Cup player of the year from last weekend's 64-0 defeat of USA.
Lachlan Lam makes way for Boas, despite scoring two tries in his Test debut for the Kumuls.
In other quarter-final team news, Tonga strike centre Michael Jennings has been chosen for Saturday's match against Lebanon in Christchurch after missing last Saturday's epic 28-22 win over New Zealand with a hamstring injury.
Cedars coach Brad Fittler has only named 20 players due to injury, including Chris Saab, who is on an extended bench, after being forced from the field with concussion in last Saturday night's 34-0 loss to Australia.
The match was Saab's first of the tournament after he was knocked out in the warm-up for the opening clash with France and failed to recover in time for Lebanon's next game against England.
Fiji coach Michael Potter has named an unchanged side for the quarter-final against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday night.
The teams are:
Australia v Samoa
Darwin Stadium, Friday 7.05pm (local)
Referee: Phil Bentham
Touch Judges: Chris Sutton, Belinda Sleeman
Video Referee: Ashley Klein
Australia
1 Billy SLATER
2 Dane GAGAI
3 William CHAMBERS
4 Joshua DUGAN
5 Valentine HOLMES
6 Michael MORGAN
7 Cooper CRONK
8 Aaron WOODS
9 Cameron SMITH (c)
10 David KLEMMER
11 Boyd CORDNER
12 Matthew GILLETTT
13 Joshua MCGUIRE 14
15 Jordan MCLEAN
16 Reagan CAMPBELL-GILLARD
17 Tyson FRIZELL
18 Felise KAUFUSI
19 Cameron MUNSTER
20 James MALONEY
21 Ben HUNT
Samoa
1 Young TONUMAIPEA
2 Matthew WRIGHT
3 Ricky LEUTELE
4 Joseph LEILUA
5 3 Timoteo LAFAI
6 Jarome LUAI
7 Ben RONERTS
8 Junior PAULO
9 Jazz TEVAGA
10 Herman ESE'ESE
11 Joshua PAPALII
12 Frank PRITCHARD
13 Leeson AH MAU
14 Fa'amanu BROWN
15 Bunty AFOA
16 Suaia MATAGI
17 Joseph PAULO
18 Zane MUSGROVE
19 Frank WINTERSTEIN
20 Pita GODINET
21 Ken MAUMALO
Tonga v Lebanon
Christchurch Stadium, Saturday 5.05pm (local)
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch Judges: Robert Hicks, Dave Munro
Video Referee: Ashley Klein
Tonga
1 William HOPOATE
2 Daniel TUPOU
3 Michael JENNINGS
4 Konrad HURRELL
5 David FUSITU’A
6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA
7 Mafoa'aeata HINGANO
8 Andrew FIFITA
9 Sione KATOA
10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO
11 Manu MA'U
12 Sika MANU (c)
13 Jason TAUMALOLO
14 Siliva HAVILI
15 Sam MOA
16 Tevita PANGAI JNR
17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILA
18 Ukuma TA’AI
19 Joe OFAHENGAUE
20 Mahe FONUA
21 Samisoni LANGI
Lebanon
1 Anthony LAYOUN
2 Travis ROBINSON
3 James ELIAS
4 Adam DOUEIHI
5 Abbas MISKI
6 Mitchell MOSES
7 Robbie FARAH
8 Tim MANNAH
9 Michael LICHAA
10 Alex TWAL
11 Nick KASSIS Chris SAAB
12 Ahmad ELLAZ
13 Jamie CLARK
14 Mitchell MAMARY
15 Raymond MOUJALLI
16 Elias SUKKAR
17 Jason WEHBE
18 Andrew KAZZI
19 Chris SAAB
20 Bilal MAARBANI
New Zealand v Fiji
Wellington Regional Stadium, Saturday 7.35pm (local)
Referee: Matt Cecchin
Touch Judges: Chris Kendall, Michael Wise
Video Referee: Bernard Sutton
New Zealand
1 Roger TUIVASA-SHECK
2 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK
3 Dean WHARE
4 Bradley TAKAIRANGI
5 Jordan RAPANA
6 Te Maire MARTIN
7 Shaun JOHNSON
8 Martin TAUPAU
9 Danny LEVI
10 Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVES
11 Simon MANNERING
12 Joseph TAPINE
13 Adam BLAIR (c)
14 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA
15 Russell PACKER
16 Isaac LIU
17 Kodi NIKORIMA
18 Kenny BROMWICH
19 Jason NIGHTINGALE
20 Peta HIKU
21 Addin FONUA-BLAKE
Fiji
1 Kevin NAIQAMA (c)
2 Suliasi VUNIVALU
3 Taane MILNE
4 Akuila UATE
5 Marcelo MONTOYA
6 Jarryd HAYNE
7 Henry RAIWALUI
8 Ashton SIMS
9 Apisai KOROISAU
10 Eloni VUNAKECE
11 Viliame KIKAU
12 Brayden WILIAME
13 Tui KAMIKAMICA
14 Joe LOVODUA
15 Jacob SAIFITI
16 Junior ROQICA
17 Ben NAKUBUWAI
18 James STORER
19 Salesi FAINGAA
20 Sitiveni MOCEIDREKE
21 Pio SOKOBALAVU
England v Papua New Guinea
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Sunday 4.05pm (local)
Referee: James Child
Touch Judges: Mark Craven, Chris Butler
Video Referee: Steve Chiddy
England 1 Gareth WIDDOP
2 Jermaine MCGILLVARY
3 Kallum WATKINS
4 John BATEMAN
5 Ryan HALL
6 Kevin Brown
7 Luke GALE
8 Chris HILL
9 Josh HODGSON
10 James GRAHAM
11 Sam BURGESS
12 Elliott WHITEHEAD
13 Sean O'LOUGHLIN (c)
14 Alex WALMSLEY
15 Thomas BURGESS
16 Ben CURRIE
17 James ROBY
18 Chris HEIGHINGTON
19 Mark PERCIVAL
20 Stefan RATCHFORD
21 George WILLIAMS
Papua New Guinea
1 David MEAD (c)
2 Justin OLAM
3 Kato OTTIO
4 Nene MACDONALD
5 Garry LO
6 Ase BOAS
7 Watson BOAS
8 Moses MENINGA
9 James SEGEYARO
10 Luke PAGE
11 Rhyse MARTIN
12 Willie MINOGA
13 Paul AITON
14 Kurt BAPTISTE
15 Stargroth AMEAN
16 Stanton ALBERT
17 Rod Griffin
18 Enock MAKI
19 Wartovo PUARA
20 Thompson TETEHE
21 Lachlan LAM
