Samoa stars return for quarter final

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 19:02

Toa Samoa captain Frank Pritchard and halfback Ben Roberts will return for Friday night's Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Australia in Darwin, while lock Leeson Ah Mau has been recalled to the starting line-up.

Pritchard and Roberts did not play in last Saturday's 14-14 draw against Scotland, which earned Samoa a play-off berth due to a superior for-and-against than the Bravehearts.

Papua New Guinea coach Michael Marum has also named star five-eighth Ase Boas for Sunday's quarter-final showdown with England in Melbourne after resting the Queensland Cup player of the year from last weekend's 64-0 defeat of USA.

Lachlan Lam makes way for Boas, despite scoring two tries in his Test debut for the Kumuls.

In other quarter-final team news, Tonga strike centre Michael Jennings has been chosen for Saturday's match against Lebanon in Christchurch after missing last Saturday's epic 28-22 win over New Zealand with a hamstring injury.

Cedars coach Brad Fittler has only named 20 players due to injury, including Chris Saab, who is on an extended bench, after being forced from the field with concussion in last Saturday night's 34-0 loss to Australia.

The match was Saab's first of the tournament after he was knocked out in the warm-up for the opening clash with France and failed to recover in time for Lebanon's next game against England.

Fiji coach Michael Potter has named an unchanged side for the quarter-final against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday night.

The teams are:

Australia v Samoa

Darwin Stadium, Friday 7.05pm (local)

Referee: Phil Bentham

Touch Judges: Chris Sutton, Belinda Sleeman

Video Referee: Ashley Klein

Australia

1 Billy SLATER

2 Dane GAGAI

3 William CHAMBERS

4 Joshua DUGAN

5 Valentine HOLMES

6 Michael MORGAN

7 Cooper CRONK

8 Aaron WOODS

9 Cameron SMITH (c)

10 David KLEMMER

11 Boyd CORDNER

12 Matthew GILLETTT

13 Joshua MCGUIRE 14

15 Jordan MCLEAN

16 Reagan CAMPBELL-GILLARD

17 Tyson FRIZELL

18 Felise KAUFUSI

19 Cameron MUNSTER

20 James MALONEY

21 Ben HUNT

Samoa

1 Young TONUMAIPEA

2 Matthew WRIGHT

3 Ricky LEUTELE

4 Joseph LEILUA

5 3 Timoteo LAFAI

6 Jarome LUAI

7 Ben RONERTS

8 Junior PAULO

9 Jazz TEVAGA

10 Herman ESE'ESE

11 Joshua PAPALII

12 Frank PRITCHARD

13 Leeson AH MAU

14 Fa'amanu BROWN

15 Bunty AFOA

16 Suaia MATAGI

17 Joseph PAULO

18 Zane MUSGROVE

19 Frank WINTERSTEIN

20 Pita GODINET

21 Ken MAUMALO

Tonga v Lebanon

Christchurch Stadium, Saturday 5.05pm (local)

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch Judges: Robert Hicks, Dave Munro

Video Referee: Ashley Klein

Tonga

1 William HOPOATE

2 Daniel TUPOU

3 Michael JENNINGS

4 Konrad HURRELL

5 David FUSITU’A

6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA

7 Mafoa'aeata HINGANO

8 Andrew FIFITA

9 Sione KATOA

10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO

11 Manu MA'U

12 Sika MANU (c)

13 Jason TAUMALOLO

14 Siliva HAVILI

15 Sam MOA

16 Tevita PANGAI JNR

17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILA

18 Ukuma TA’AI

19 Joe OFAHENGAUE

20 Mahe FONUA

21 Samisoni LANGI

Lebanon

1 Anthony LAYOUN

2 Travis ROBINSON

3 James ELIAS

4 Adam DOUEIHI

5 Abbas MISKI

6 Mitchell MOSES

7 Robbie FARAH

8 Tim MANNAH

9 Michael LICHAA

10 Alex TWAL

11 Nick KASSIS Chris SAAB

12 Ahmad ELLAZ

13 Jamie CLARK

14 Mitchell MAMARY

15 Raymond MOUJALLI

16 Elias SUKKAR

17 Jason WEHBE

18 Andrew KAZZI

19 Chris SAAB

20 Bilal MAARBANI

New Zealand v Fiji

Wellington Regional Stadium, Saturday 7.35pm (local)

Referee: Matt Cecchin

Touch Judges: Chris Kendall, Michael Wise

Video Referee: Bernard Sutton

New Zealand

1 Roger TUIVASA-SHECK

2 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK

3 Dean WHARE

4 Bradley TAKAIRANGI

5 Jordan RAPANA

6 Te Maire MARTIN

7 Shaun JOHNSON

8 Martin TAUPAU

9 Danny LEVI

10 Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVES

11 Simon MANNERING

12 Joseph TAPINE

13 Adam BLAIR (c)

14 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA

15 Russell PACKER

16 Isaac LIU

17 Kodi NIKORIMA

18 Kenny BROMWICH

19 Jason NIGHTINGALE

20 Peta HIKU

21 Addin FONUA-BLAKE

Fiji

1 Kevin NAIQAMA (c)

2 Suliasi VUNIVALU

3 Taane MILNE

4 Akuila UATE

5 Marcelo MONTOYA

6 Jarryd HAYNE

7 Henry RAIWALUI

8 Ashton SIMS

9 Apisai KOROISAU

10 Eloni VUNAKECE

11 Viliame KIKAU

12 Brayden WILIAME

13 Tui KAMIKAMICA

14 Joe LOVODUA

15 Jacob SAIFITI

16 Junior ROQICA

17 Ben NAKUBUWAI

18 James STORER

19 Salesi FAINGAA

20 Sitiveni MOCEIDREKE

21 Pio SOKOBALAVU

England v Papua New Guinea

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Sunday 4.05pm (local)

Referee: James Child

Touch Judges: Mark Craven, Chris Butler

Video Referee: Steve Chiddy

England 1 Gareth WIDDOP

2 Jermaine MCGILLVARY

3 Kallum WATKINS

4 John BATEMAN

5 Ryan HALL

6 Kevin Brown

7 Luke GALE

8 Chris HILL

9 Josh HODGSON

10 James GRAHAM

11 Sam BURGESS

12 Elliott WHITEHEAD

13 Sean O'LOUGHLIN (c)

14 Alex WALMSLEY

15 Thomas BURGESS

16 Ben CURRIE

17 James ROBY

18 Chris HEIGHINGTON

19 Mark PERCIVAL

20 Stefan RATCHFORD

21 George WILLIAMS

Papua New Guinea

1 David MEAD (c)

2 Justin OLAM

3 Kato OTTIO

4 Nene MACDONALD

5 Garry LO

6 Ase BOAS

7 Watson BOAS

8 Moses MENINGA

9 James SEGEYARO

10 Luke PAGE

11 Rhyse MARTIN

12 Willie MINOGA

13 Paul AITON

14 Kurt BAPTISTE

15 Stargroth AMEAN

16 Stanton ALBERT

17 Rod Griffin

18 Enock MAKI

19 Wartovo PUARA

20 Thompson TETEHE

21 Lachlan LAM