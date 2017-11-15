Blackcaps name Test squad

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 04:54

There’s a familiar look to the BLACKCAPS initial squad of 12 that will meet the West Indies in the opening Test of the home summer, though one player is still to be added.

That addition will be confirmed following a three-day warm-up match between New Zealand A and the Caribbean side beginning 25 November. A pace trio of Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Scott Kuggeleijn will make up the New Zealand A bowling attack, in what will be one of the fastest the country has ever produced.

While still named in the squad, the availability of wicketkeeper BJ Watling for the BLACKCAPS Test on 1 December is in question due to a hip injury. Watling will be monitored and evaluated over the coming week.

All BLACKCAPS players will be available to play in the fourth round of the Plunket Shield beginning today.

BLACKCAPS (one to be added)

Kane Williamson (c) - Northern Districts

Trent Boult - Northern Districts

Colin de Grandhomme - Auckland Aces

Matt Henry - Canterbury

Tom Latham - Canterbury

Henry Nicholls - Canterbury

Jeet Raval - Auckland Aces

Mitchell Santner - Northern Districts

Tim Southee - Northern Districts

Ross Taylor - Central Stags

Neil Wagner - Otago Volts

BJ Watling- - Northern Districts

New Zealand A

Martin Guptill (c) - Auckland Aces

Todd Astle - Canterbury

Tom Blundell - Wellington Firebirds

Neil Broom - Northern Districts

Tom Bruce - Central Stags

Lockie Ferguson - Auckland Aces

Scott Kuggeleijn - Northern Districts

Adam Milne - Central Stags

Colin Munro - Auckland Aces

Jeet Raval - Auckland Aces

George Worker - Central Stags

Not considered due to injury - Seth Rance, Dean Brownlie

BLACKCAPS Selector Gavin Larsen said the BLACKCAPS Test squad had a settled look to it.

"Aside from a question mark over BJ, we have a fully fit squad who have all shown they have what it takes to perform at Test level," said Larsen.

"We want to hit the ground running for that first match at the Basin Reserve. It’s a special place to play cricket and we’re determined to start the summer on a positive note."

Larsen said the New Zealand A side was full of talent and excitement.

"While the BLACKCAPS squad doesn’t have too may surprises, this NZ A team certainly shows that we have depth and quality players who are pushing for higher honours.

"Watching the three quickest bowlers in NZ operating together will certainly be exciting, and all three have plenty to play for.

"We are looking to develop Martin’s leadership capabilities and the NZ A match is another good opportunity."

The BLACKCAPS come into camp in Wellington on 28 December.