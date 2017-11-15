Craig Philpott appointed to expanded Under 20 coaching role

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 12:44

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has appointed Craig Philpott to a new and expanded fulltime role as New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach.

Philpott, who leaves his role as Magpies Head Coach for the New Zealand Rugby position, starts in January 2018.

NZR General Manager Rugby Neil Sorensen welcomed Philpott’s appointment as an important commitment to developing emerging talent in New Zealand.

"This is a new role that expands what was previously a campaign-based appointment. We have seen that identifying and developing young and emerging talent is becoming an increasingly competitive environment, and it is a critical part of our pathway.

"Pottsy has been a fantastic leader in the Under 20 environment. As a provincial coach, he brings excellent insight into the realities of coaching young people and at the amateur ranks of the game.

"In addition to coaching the NZU20 team, he will assist with the development of identified Mitre 10 Cup coaches and NZ Schools coaches and help with the development of schools rugby programmes to enhance player development.

"Linking the great young talent with great coaching will ensure we continue to develop emerging future talent for rugby," Sorensen said.

Craig Philpott said he was excited about the new role.

"I love being part of the Under 20 programme. I am very proud of the World Cup result we achieved, but in many ways, it has been more satisfying to see the number of players selected into Super Rugby and All Blacks squads.

"That confirms for me that the work we are doing to identify and develop our young talent is on the right track. In addition, I’m looking forward to the resource coaching portion of my role where I will have the opportunity to share my knowledge and experience with Mitre 10 Cup and first fifteen coaches," he said.