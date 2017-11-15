Lister's fabulous five puts Aces on top in the Tron

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 18:40

Ben Lister claimed his maiden First-Class five wicket haul in a dominant day one display from the Auckland Aces, the visitors finishing 121/3 after earlier bowling Northern Districts out for 148 in round four of the Plunket Shield today.

Aces captain Michael Guptill-Bunce won the toss and elected bowl on a green Seddon Park wicket and that’s where Ben Lister took over.

Lister was a picture of accuracy and control, getting the ball to do a little off the surface - the young Waitakere quick with two in his opening spell against a much-vaunted Northern Districts batting lineup.

First, he removed Daniel Flynn before fellow opener BJ Watling was back in the sheds - ND in early trouble at 15/2.

As expected BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson looked right at home on Seddon Park and was forming an ominous partnership with his BLACKCAPS team mate Mitchell Santner.

However, even with the Aces giving Williamson a chance in the slips, Lister’s second spell reaped further rewards accounting for both the kiwi captain and Tim Seifert before lunch to reduce the home side to 97/4 at the break.

The discipline continued after the interval, this time Danru Ferns was first to strike having Anton Devcich caught at cover, but it wasn’t long before Lister was back in the groove also.

The young left-armer removed Scott Kuggeleijn to claim his maiden First-Class five wicket haul as the Aces went in for the kill.

Ferns and Matt McEwan were rewarded for strong supporting roles with a couple of wickets of their own - McEwan’s the valuable Mitchell Santner who scored the only half-century of the innings.

The Aces wrapped up the ND tail without much trouble, Lister leading the attack with 5/29, Ferns 2/32, McEwan 2/36 and BLACKCAP Colin de Grandhomme with one of his own.

Auckland’s openers Jeet Raval and Michael Guptill-Bunce were measured in their response notching up an unbroken 50-run partnership.

The Aces lost a couple in the last hour but at 121/3 and plenty of batting in the shed, the visitors will be happy with their day one toil.

Auckland Aces

Michael Guptill-Bunce (c)

Mark Chapman

Colin de Grandhomme

Danru Ferns

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Matt McEwan

Colin Munro

Robbie O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Jeet Raval