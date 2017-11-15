Teams named for Women's RLWC2017 Round 1

|
The Women's Rugby League World Cup kicks off tomorrow (Thursday) in Sydney and the six nations - Australia, Canada, Cook Islands, England, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea - have named 19-player squads for their games.
The line-ups will be further reduced to 17 and finalised 60 minutes before kick-off in their respective matches of the opening triple-header at Cronulla's Southern Cross Group Stadium (please see kick off times below).
An online Media Guide for the Women's Rugby League World Cup will be available from tomorrow and a link will be sent to accredited media and those on the RLWC2017 mailing list.
Women's Rugby League World Cup Round 1
Thursday, 16 November
Southern Cross Group Stadium
New Zealand v Canada (1.45pm AEDT)
Referee: Jake Sutherland
Touch judges: Todd Smith, Alison Watters
Video Referee: Shayne Hayne
NZ Kiwi Ferns
1 Apii NICHOLLS-PUALAU
2 Atawhai TUPAEA
3 Maitua FETERIKA
4 Shontelle WOODMAN
5 Honey HIREME
6 Georgia HALE
7 Kimiora NATI
8 Lilieta MAUMAU
9 Krystal ROTA
10 Bunty KURUWAKA-CROWE
11 Sharlene ATAI
12 Teuila FOTU-MOALA
13 Laura MARIU (c)
14 Nita MAYNARD
15 Krystal MURRAY
16 Ngatokotoru ARAKUA
17 Amber KANI
18 Luisa GAGO
19 Kahurangi PETERS
Canada Ravens
1 Nina BUI
2 Irene PATRINOS
3 Maira ACEVEDO
4 Natasha SMITH
5 Tiera REYNOLDS
6 Stevi SCHNOOR
7 Sabrina MCDAID
8 Mackenzie FANE
9 Barbara WADDELL
10 Gillian BOAG
11 Megan PAKULIS
12 Andrea BURK
13 Mandy MARCHAK (c)
14 Natalie TAM
15 Kathleen GRUDZINSKI
16 Fedelia OMOGHAN
17 Janai HAUPAPA
18 Michelle HELMECZI
19 Natalie KING
Cook Islands v Australia (4pm AEDT)
Referee: Antoinette Watts
Touch judges: Bianca Zietsmen, Joey Butler
Video Referee: Shayne Hayne
Cook Islands Moana
1 Kiana TAKAIRANGI
2 Beniamina KOIATU
3 Chantelle Inangaro SCHOFIELD
4 Crystal TAMARUA
5 Urshla KERE
6 Lydia TURUA-QUEDLEY
7 Manea POA-MAOATE
8 Toka NATUA
9 Inangaro MARAEARA
10 Karol-Ann TANEVESI
11 Jayne KAREROA
12 Te Amohaere NGATA-AERENGAMATE
13 Te Kura NGATA-AERENGAMATE
14 Katelyn ARONA
15 Danielle APAIANA
16 Stephanie WILSON
17 Eliza WILSON
18 Josina SINGAPU
19 Cecelia STRICKLAND
Australia Jillaroos
1 Nakia DAVIS-WELSH
5 Meg WARD
19 Annette BRANDER
4 Isabelle KELLY
2 Karina BROWN
6 Ali BRIGGINSHAW
7 Caitlin MORAN
8 Stephanie HANCOCK (c)
9 Brittany BREAYLEY
16 Rebecca YOUNG
12 Kezie APPS
11 Lavina O'MEALEY
13 Vanessa FOLIAKI
14 Maddie STUDDON
17 Talesha QUINN
18 Zahara TEMARA
21 Simiana TAUFA-KAUTAI
3 Corban MCGREGOR
10 Heather BALLINGER
Papua New Guinea v England (6.30pm AEDT)
Referee: Tyson Brough
Touch Judges: Jake Sutherland, Alison Watters
Video Referee: Shayne Hayne
PNG Orchids
1 Amelia KUK
2 Joan KUMAN
3 Anne OIUFA
4 Naomi KAUPA
5 Elvinah AARON
6 Shirley JOE
7 Fay SOGAVO
8 Maima WEI
9 Delailah AHOSE
10 Brenda GORO
11 Cathy NEAP
12 Carol HUMEU
13 Della AUDAMA
14 Christie BULHAGE
15 Martha KARL
16 Jazmyn TAUMAFAI
17 Janet MICHAEL
18 Helen ABAU
19 Vanessa PALME
England Women
1 Jodie CUNNINGHAM
2 Tara-Jane STANLEY
3 Amy HARDCASTLE
4 Jessica COURTMAN
5 Charlotte BOOTH
6 Kirsty MORONEY
7 Jenny WELSBY
8 Emma SLOWE
9 Lois FORSELL
10 Danika PRIIM
11 Shona HOYLE
12 Beth SUTCLIFFE
13 Andrea DOBSON (c)
14 Danielle BOUND
15 Chantelle CROWL
16 Emily RUDGE
17 Katherine HEPWORTH
18 Faye GASKIN
19 Rachel THOMPSON
