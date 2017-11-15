Teams named for Women's RLWC2017 Round 1

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 20:35

The Women's Rugby League World Cup kicks off tomorrow (Thursday) in Sydney and the six nations - Australia, Canada, Cook Islands, England, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea - have named 19-player squads for their games.

The line-ups will be further reduced to 17 and finalised 60 minutes before kick-off in their respective matches of the opening triple-header at Cronulla's Southern Cross Group Stadium (please see kick off times below).

An online Media Guide for the Women's Rugby League World Cup will be available from tomorrow and a link will be sent to accredited media and those on the RLWC2017 mailing list.

Women's Rugby League World Cup Round 1

Thursday, 16 November

Southern Cross Group Stadium

New Zealand v Canada (1.45pm AEDT)

Referee: Jake Sutherland

Touch judges: Todd Smith, Alison Watters

Video Referee: Shayne Hayne

NZ Kiwi Ferns

1 Apii NICHOLLS-PUALAU

2 Atawhai TUPAEA

3 Maitua FETERIKA

4 Shontelle WOODMAN

5 Honey HIREME

6 Georgia HALE

7 Kimiora NATI

8 Lilieta MAUMAU

9 Krystal ROTA

10 Bunty KURUWAKA-CROWE

11 Sharlene ATAI

12 Teuila FOTU-MOALA

13 Laura MARIU (c)

14 Nita MAYNARD

15 Krystal MURRAY

16 Ngatokotoru ARAKUA

17 Amber KANI

18 Luisa GAGO

19 Kahurangi PETERS

Canada Ravens

1 Nina BUI

2 Irene PATRINOS

3 Maira ACEVEDO

4 Natasha SMITH

5 Tiera REYNOLDS

6 Stevi SCHNOOR

7 Sabrina MCDAID

8 Mackenzie FANE

9 Barbara WADDELL

10 Gillian BOAG

11 Megan PAKULIS

12 Andrea BURK

13 Mandy MARCHAK (c)

14 Natalie TAM

15 Kathleen GRUDZINSKI

16 Fedelia OMOGHAN

17 Janai HAUPAPA

18 Michelle HELMECZI

19 Natalie KING

Cook Islands v Australia (4pm AEDT)

Referee: Antoinette Watts

Touch judges: Bianca Zietsmen, Joey Butler

Video Referee: Shayne Hayne

Cook Islands Moana

1 Kiana TAKAIRANGI

2 Beniamina KOIATU

3 Chantelle Inangaro SCHOFIELD

4 Crystal TAMARUA

5 Urshla KERE

6 Lydia TURUA-QUEDLEY

7 Manea POA-MAOATE

8 Toka NATUA

9 Inangaro MARAEARA

10 Karol-Ann TANEVESI

11 Jayne KAREROA

12 Te Amohaere NGATA-AERENGAMATE

13 Te Kura NGATA-AERENGAMATE

14 Katelyn ARONA

15 Danielle APAIANA

16 Stephanie WILSON

17 Eliza WILSON

18 Josina SINGAPU

19 Cecelia STRICKLAND

Australia Jillaroos

1 Nakia DAVIS-WELSH

5 Meg WARD

19 Annette BRANDER

4 Isabelle KELLY

2 Karina BROWN

6 Ali BRIGGINSHAW

7 Caitlin MORAN

8 Stephanie HANCOCK (c)

9 Brittany BREAYLEY

16 Rebecca YOUNG

12 Kezie APPS

11 Lavina O'MEALEY

13 Vanessa FOLIAKI

14 Maddie STUDDON

17 Talesha QUINN

18 Zahara TEMARA

21 Simiana TAUFA-KAUTAI

3 Corban MCGREGOR

10 Heather BALLINGER

Papua New Guinea v England (6.30pm AEDT)

Referee: Tyson Brough

Touch Judges: Jake Sutherland, Alison Watters

Video Referee: Shayne Hayne

PNG Orchids

1 Amelia KUK

2 Joan KUMAN

3 Anne OIUFA

4 Naomi KAUPA

5 Elvinah AARON

6 Shirley JOE

7 Fay SOGAVO

8 Maima WEI

9 Delailah AHOSE

10 Brenda GORO

11 Cathy NEAP

12 Carol HUMEU

13 Della AUDAMA

14 Christie BULHAGE

15 Martha KARL

16 Jazmyn TAUMAFAI

17 Janet MICHAEL

18 Helen ABAU

19 Vanessa PALME

England Women

1 Jodie CUNNINGHAM

2 Tara-Jane STANLEY

3 Amy HARDCASTLE

4 Jessica COURTMAN

5 Charlotte BOOTH

6 Kirsty MORONEY

7 Jenny WELSBY

8 Emma SLOWE

9 Lois FORSELL

10 Danika PRIIM

11 Shona HOYLE

12 Beth SUTCLIFFE

13 Andrea DOBSON (c)

14 Danielle BOUND

15 Chantelle CROWL

16 Emily RUDGE

17 Katherine HEPWORTH

18 Faye GASKIN

19 Rachel THOMPSON