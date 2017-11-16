NZ Football acknowledge support of football community

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 09:57

New Zealand Football would like to acknowledge the fantastic support being received from across the football community both in New Zealand, Oceania and from further afield including our wider stakeholder group.

The All Whites, who showed plenty of character in the 0-0 draw with Peru in the opening leg in Wellington on Saturday, look forward to representing their country and Oceania on the world stage later today and will do everything possible to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

New Zealand Football President Deryck Shaw said the interest in this game has been building rapidly and there is a real momentum behind the All Whites which is welcomed by the whole team.

"It is a great privilege to be here in Lima with the All Whites as they look to create football history for New Zealand," said Shaw.

"The team has travelled well and feel well prepared to put in a huge performance today and it is a massive lift to know that everyone back home will be watching with us and cheering the boys on.

"The team, and New Zealand Football, have received fantastic support from Oceania, the global football community and our stakeholders. We are sure that Anthony Hudson and his team will deliver a performance that will make New Zealand proud."

The All Whites are looking to follow in the footsteps of the 1982 and 2010 teams and become the third team from New Zealand to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

The match kicks off at 3.15pm New Zealand time and is live on SKY Sport 1.

Match Details

FIFA World Cup - Intercontinental Playoff

Away Leg

Wednesday 15 November, 9.15pm (Thursday 16 November, 3.15pm NZT) - Live on SKY Sport

Estadio Nacional de Lima, Peru

New Zealand (from): 1. Stefan Marinovic (GK), 2. Winston Reid (c), 3. Deklan Wynne, 4. Themi Tzimopoulos, 5. Michael Boxall, 6. Bill Tuiloma, 7. Kosta Barbarouses, 8. Michael McGlinchey, 9. Chris Wood, 10. Shane Smeltz, 11. Marco Rojas, 12. Glen Moss (GK), 13. Monty Patterson, 14. Ryan Thomas, 15. Clayton Lewis, 16. Dane Ingham, 17. Jeremy Brockie, 18. Kip Colvey, 19. Rory Fallon, 20. Tommy Smith, 22. Andrew Durante, 23. Max Crocombe (GK) Coach: Anthony Hudson