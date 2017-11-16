Chiefs Rugby Club appoints Michael Collins as CEO

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 10:55

The CEO of Taranaki Rugby, Michael Collins has been appointed the new Chief Executive of the Chiefs Rugby Club, Chairman, Dallas Fisher announced today.

Michael Collins will take up the role on 18 December 2017 following the departure of CEO, Andrew Flexman.

Collins, 43, has been at the helm of Taranaki Rugby since 2013 and leaves after a stellar 2017 season for Taranaki, who won the Ranfurly Shield and were top qualifiers in the Mitre 10 Cup premiership. He joined Taranaki Rugby in 2008 as the union’s rugby development manager and was also the national provincial championship team’s scrum coach for several seasons.

At a national level, Collins has been involved in the progression of the sport with the NZRFU Respect and Responsibility Review and the Collective Employment Agreement Sub Committees.

Collins, an experienced business leader, rugby coach and player, began his professional rugby career at the Chiefs in 1997 and captained the side in 1999. During his time as CEO, Taranaki Rugby invested in the Chiefs franchise, and through that agreement has hosted regular Super Rugby matches at Yarrow Stadium.

Chiefs Chairman, Dallas Fisher said that after an extensive executive recruitment process the board was delighted to welcome Collins as the Chiefs new CEO.

"He’s a proven and respected CEO and leader who brings both strong business acumen and a high performance sports background to this role. Michael has built an excellent reputation as a leader in professional sport in New Zealand and we’ve had the opportunity to observe his tenure at Taranaki since 2013 with the close ties between the Chiefs and Taranaki Rugby.

"We look forward to welcoming Michael back to the Chiefs and working with him to lead the organisation and execute the Club’s business strategy."

Collins said he was thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead the Chiefs.

"I’ve had a close association with the Chiefs, first as a player, then through Taranaki’s connection as a franchise partner, so I have an affinity with Chiefs rugby and am eager to help the organisation to further success," he said.

"I am proud of the success Taranaki Rugby has achieved in recent years and will use the experience I have gained to make a positive difference in this challenging role of leading a well-performed Super Rugby franchise."

Collins said he was excited about the opportunities ahead for the Chiefs Rugby Club.

"The Chiefs have a dedicated and experienced new coach in Colin Cooper, exciting young recruits, and a talented core group of players who have played a lot of Super Rugby. So there is plenty of potential for success and growth in the coming years both on the field and off it."

Dallas Fisher also announced two new independent director appointments to the Chiefs Rugby Club Board. Following a thorough process through the Independent Selection Panel after the resignation of director Bill Osborne and retirement of director Jon Mayson earlier this year, Tonia Cawood and Simon Graafhuis have been appointed to the Board.

Tonia Cawood is an experienced independent chartered director involved in a wide variety of organisations in the sporting, manufacturing and aged care sectors including Rowing New Zealand. She is also the director of her own business advisory company Pro-ject Management.

Simon is the Chief Financial Officer at Gallagher Group Limited. He has been the CFO for the Gallagher Group since 2008 with responsibility for the global finance function. Simon is also a Ministerial appointee on the Waikato University Council and Chair of the University’s Audit and Risk Committee.

Dallas Fisher said the Board is delighted to have directors of this calibre joining the Chiefs and is looking forward to their contribution.