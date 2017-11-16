McEwan spices up day two against ND

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 19:20

A strong all-round showing from Auckland’s Matt McEwan has set up an exciting day three for the Aces in their Plunket Shield match against Northern Districts at Seddon Park.

Northern Districts trail the Auckland Aces by 86 runs with seven second innings wickets in hand.

Starting the day at 121/3 with Michael Guptill-Bunce and Glenn Phillips at the crease, the visitors were watchful early on against the Test match pairing of Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

The overnight duo added a further 30 runs before both falling with the score on 151, bringing Mark Chapman and Colin de Grandhomme to the crease.

The pair were measured, batting within themselves on a tricky Seddon Park wicket, making it to lunch with the score at 213/5.

Chapman added seven to his lunchtime total before departing while De Grandhomme picked up his first half century of the summer in a patient fashion.

On a pitch that was tough to bat on, any first innings lead was going to be a big advantage for the Aces and Matt McEwan once again proved his worth to the lower order in a brilliant display of counter attacking cricket in the afternoon.

McEwan hit six fours and three sixes, scoring his fourth First-Class half century in the process.

Along with Ben Lister, McEwan ensured the Aces total eclipsed 300, banking another batting bonus point, before he eventually fell to be Scott Kuggeleijn’s fifth and final victim of the innings.

With 315 runs on the board and a first innings lead of 167 runs, the Aces were hungry for early wickets and were rewarded as De Grandhomme removed ND skipper Daniel Flynn for one.

Experienced heads BJ Watling and Kane Williamson got the score passed 50 before that man McEwan was right back in the thick of things.

The burly right arm quick picked up both Watling and Williamson with short balls as the day was coming to a close at Seddon Park.

Northern finishing 81/3 with Mitchell Santner and nightwatchman James Baker to resume the fight tomorrow.

Auckland Aces

Michael Guptill-Bunce (c)

Mark Chapman

Colin de Grandhomme

Danru Ferns

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Matt McEwan

Colin Munro

Robbie O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Jeet Raval