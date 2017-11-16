Coll goes close to world No.1

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 20:34

New Zealand squash pro, Paul Coll has come agonisingly close to defeating the world’s best player at the US$165,000 Super Series Hong Kong Open this evening.

In the second round of the tournament Coll ranked 9th in the world faced world No.1 Gregory Gaultier of France.

The contest lasted a marathon 81 minutes as the match ebbed and flowed with each playing using all corners of the court.

It was the 250th PSA World Tour match for the 25-year-old Coll, from Greymouth who won the first game easily 11-2 and had 4-0 lead in the second before Gaultier came back strong.

Coll won the third game 11-8, however the Frenchman again returned strongly to win the remaining two games and the match by an eventual score of 2-11 11-7 8-11 11-9 11-6