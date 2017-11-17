Squash: King continues success in Hong Kong

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 07:23

Waikato squash pro Joelle King is in fine form after winning her second round match at the US$140,000 Hong Kong women’s draw overnight.

King overcame sixth seed Sarah-Jane Perry from England 11-9 8-11 12-10 11-7 to set up a quarter-final contest with second seed and two-time tournament runner up Raneem El Welily (Egypt).

They have clashed twice recently with the Kiwi winning in the semifinal of the Carol Weymuller Open last month and the Egyptian triumphant the previous week at the US Open in the semifinals.

King’s victory over El Welily in the Carol Weymuller event was her first over the world No. 2 in 11 matches.

Their match is scheduled for 10pm NZ time tonight (Friday).

In her last four tournaments King have seen good results with a semifinal finish at the China Open, final at the Macau Open, semifinal at the US Open and final at the Carol Weymuller Open

Earlier fellow Kiwi Paul Coll was beaten in a marathon second round match by top seed and world No.1 Gregory Gaultier in five games in the US$165,000 men’s draw in Hong Kong.