Squash: Joelle King beaten in marathon match in Hong Kong

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 23:29

Kiwi squash player, Joelle King has come within a couple of points of an upset at the US$145,000 Hong Kong Open quarter-finals.

King ranked ninth in the world was facing Egyptian second seed and world No.2 Raneem El Welily for a place in the last four. The pair had clashed in their two previous tournaments with results shared and each match being of a high standard.

Again they played to the best of their abilities in a contest which lasted for 66 minutes as they pushed each other to the limit.

Eventually El Welily won the match 11-8 17-15 7-11 8-11 14-12 to move into the semifinals.

King’s next event is the World Championships 10-17 December in Malaysia where she is ninth seed. Fellow Kiwi, Paul Coll will be the men’s ninth seed.