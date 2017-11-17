RLWC2017 announces sell-out in Darwin

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 22:13

The Rugby League World Cup 2017 is pleased to announce its fifth sell-out crowd of the tournament as Australia gets set to take on Samoa tonight in the first Kangaroos Test match to be played in Darwin.

A capacity crowd has gathered at Darwin Stadium for the first of the weekend’s quarter-final showdowns, with the winner of tonight’s match progressing to the semi-final in Brisbane next Friday.

Tonight’s sell-out follows the success of the tournament in Papua New Guinea and New Zealand in the preliminary rounds.

Port Moresby’s Oil Search National Football Stadium sold out for all three pool matches (14,800) and Waikato Stadium in Hamilton’s capacity crowd of 24,041 last weekend was the biggest attendance at a Rugby League match in New Zealand in three years.

RLWC2017 Chief Executive Andrew Hill said he was thrilled with how fans across all three nations have embraced the tournament so far.

"The Rugby League World Cup 2017 has brought a Kangaroos Test to Darwin for the first time and we couldn’t be happier with the crowd tonight off the back of a huge weekend in New Zealand and Papua New Guinea last week," Hill said.

"I would like to thank the NT Government for their support of the tournament and the local community and Rugby League fans for getting behind Australia and Samoa tonight."

The winner of tonight’s match will play the winner of tomorrow’s game between New Zealand and Fiji at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand in the first semi-final next weekend.

Australia and Samoa will meet for only the second time in World Cup competition tonight, with their first encounter in 2000 seeing Australia defeat Samoa 66-10 in a quarter-final at Watford in the UK.

Australia are aiming for their 10th consecutive victory in World Cup competition tonight, while Kangaroos captain Cameron Smith will play his 15th World Cup match, equalling the all-time World Cup record of Australia’s Bob Fulton.

Smith’s team-mate Billy Slater requires one try to re-join Jarryd Hayne as the leading try scorer in World Cup history (Hayne leads with 14).

RLWC2017 QUARTER-FINAL ROUND

Friday, 17 November at Darwin Stadium

Australia v Samoa (winner advances to semi-final at Brisbane Stadium, 24 November)

Saturday, 18 November at Wellington Regional Stadium

New Zealand v Fiji (winner advances to semi-final at Brisbane Stadium, 24 November)

Saturday, 18 November at Christchurch Stadium

Tonga v Lebanon (winner advances to semi-final at Mt Smart Stadium, 25 November)

Sunday, 19 November at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

England v Papua New Guinea (winner advances to semi-final at Mt Smart Stadium, 25 November)