Auckland Aces clinch handsome victory with day to spare

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 18:30

The Central Stags have shocked the Otago Volts in Dunedin, pulling off a two-wicket victory despite the Volts having dominated the first innings with their declaration of 513 for seven.

The worm turned in the first hour of the final morning as BLACKCAPS fast bowler Adam Milne and leading Stags spinner Ajaz Patel both grabbed quick five-wicket bags, Patel's the 11th of his first-class career and just the second for Milne.

The Volts had begun the day contemplating a declaration, but had now been rolled in their second innings on a relatively tame deck for just 177, setting the Stags a concrete target of 332 to win.

Despite the early loss of both openers, the Stags then dominated the afternoon thanks to a commanding 166-run stand for third wicket between BLACKCAP Ross Taylor (90) and Stags captain Will Young (83).

A flurry of late wickets from Volts paceman Jacob Duffy, who claimed a pyhrric five-wicket bag of his own in the process, kept the tension in the air as the match headed down to the wire, until tailender Navin Patel proved an unlikely batting saviour for the Stags with his boundary-strewn, run-a-ball 26 against Neil Wagner and Duffy.

Ajaz Patel completed the honours with a boundary off Michael Rae, Jesse Ryder remaining unbeaten after a steadying 31.

The dramatic, come-from-behind victory means the Central Stags remain second on the first-class points ladder heading into a top-of-the-table clash with the only other unbeaten team, the Wellington Firebirds, at Nelson's Saxton Oval next week.

Bonus points explained:

Batting Points - First Innings only up to 110 overs - first point at 200 runs, second point at 250 runs, third point at 300 runs, fourth point at 350 runs

Bowling Points - First Innings only up to 110 overs - first point at 3 wickets, second point at 5 wickets, third point at 7 wickets, fourth point at 9 wickets

A maximum of 20 points is available per match with 12 obtained when a side wins outright

- Official hashtag: #plunketshield

- All Plunket Shield matches are free entry and live-scored with Video highlights at www.nzc.nz