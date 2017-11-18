Auckland fan day before historic Tonga semi-final

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 19:48

The RLWC2017 tonight announced a fan day will be held in Auckland on Tuesday for Rugby League supporters in New Zealand to celebrate Tonga’s first World Cup semi-final berth after their 24-22 quarter-final thriller over Lebanon in Christchurch tonight.

The fan day at SKYCITY in Auckland’s CBD will involve players from both semi-finalist teams, with Tonga’s opponents to be determined tomorrow (Sunday) in the decider between England and Papua New Guinea in Melbourne.

Australia have already qualified for the first semi-final to be played in Brisbane next Friday (24 November) against the winner of tonight’s other match in New Zealand between the Kiwis and Fiji in Wellington.

Following their enthralling battle with Lebanon tonight, the Mate Ma’a Tonga team paid tribute to their fans for the incredible support that has helped them progress to an historic RLWC semi-final at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium next Saturday (25 November).

Mate Ma’a Tonga coach Kristian Woolf said: "The support had been overwhelming for the players and played a huge part in the success the team has had in the tournament.

"Everywhere we have gone, we have been greeted by incredible crowds and they have really reminded all the team who they are playing for."

Tonga captain Sika Manu said Tuesday's fan day is a great opportunity for fans to show their support for the team in an otherwise busy week preparing for the semi-final.

"We know that our fans will understand that it is a huge week and with a place in the World Cup final on the line, we’re focussed on getting the result," Manu said.

For tickets to the semi-final at Mt Smart Stadium, visit RLWC2017.com or go to Mangere East Post Shop.

What: RLWC2017 Fan Day

Where: SKYCITY, Federal Street, Auckland

When: 4.00pm NZT, Tuesday, 21 November 2017

Who: Players participating in the RWLC semi-final. Tonga’s appearance is scheduled for 4.30pm

RLWC2017 SEMI-FINAL ROUND

Friday, 24 November at Brisbane Stadium

Australia v WINNER of New Zealand v Fiji quarter-final tonight in Wellington

Saturday, 25 November at Mt Smart Stadium

Tonga v WINNER of England v Papua New Guinea quarter-final tomorrow in Melbourne

RUGBY LEAGUE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP DRAW: ROUND 2

Sunday, 19 November 2017

Southern Cross Stadium, Cronulla

1.45pm AEDT Australia v England

4pm AEDT New Zealand v Cook Islands

6.30pm AEDT Papua New Guinea v Canada