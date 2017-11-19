Top drivers set for Ascot Park Raceway

Sunday, 19 November, 2017 - 11:16

Seven of the country’s top ten drivers in last year’s harness racing premiership will travel to Invercargill on Friday 24 November to participate in the Sweet Lou Drivers Challenge at Ascot Park Raceway.

After incorporating a Trans-Tasman component for the last three years a suitable date could not be found to bring over an Australian contingent this year so the two teams consist of invited kiwis this year with a border clash between some of the best drivers in the country. From north of the Waitaki River comes a strong line up spearheaded by the top three in last year’s Drivers Premiership - Dexter Dunn, Blair Orange and Ricky May. They will be ably supported by John Dunn, Samantha Ottley and Gavin Smith.

The south of the Waitaki team is led by the Williamson brothers - Nathan, Matthew and Brad. Matty was sixth in last year’s premiership with Brad tenth and Nathan twelfth. Completing the line-up are Rory McIlwrick, the 2017 McMillan Equine Feeds Junior Driver Champion, Brent Barclay and Sheree Tomlinson, fresh from her great win in the Dominion Handicap last week. The inclusion of a leading female driver in each team adds a competition within a competition for the two ladies.

The invited drivers will compete in five heats on the day with points allocated to the first five home on each occasion with 10 points for a win, 7 for second, 5 for third, 3 for fourth and 1 for fifth. Each driver receives the points they accumulate towards finding an individual champion while their points also go into their teams score to find the champion team.

The event is a twilight meeting with the first race timed to start at 3.33pm so it is a perfect night to come out and enjoy some top class racing. Admission to the course will be free.