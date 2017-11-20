US honour for BGGA's Tracy Lee

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 10:45

Bishops Gate Golf Academy’s (BGGA) Tracy Lee has been named to the AJGA Transamerica Scholastic Junior All-America Team, alongside 11 other girls and 12 boys. Lee will receive the honor on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the AJGA Rolex Junior All-America Awards Banquet.

"We couldn’t be prouder of Tracy Lee being named a Scholastic Junior All-America," said BGGA Director of Instruction Kevin Smeltz. "Tracy is a role model and a leader at BGGA. Our tagline is Defining Excellence and Tracy does that in all aspects of her life. She excels in academics and in golf."

The Transamerica Scholastic Junior All-America Team is made up of juniors and seniors in high school who have a top finish with the AJGA. Applicants are evaluated on their standardized test scores, AP subject test scores, GPA and school leadership and community service.

"It means a lot to be named to the AJGA Scholastic Junior All-America Team because it means my academics and my golf have been paying off," said Lee. "I’ve been doing well in academics and to get a top 5 in the AJGA event last summer and to show people that I’m being recognized for all my work means a lot."

Lee works very hard at being a student-athlete at BGGA. She serves as an ambassador on campus and volunteers her time to help kids with special needs.