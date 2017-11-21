Eden Park wins big at EVANZ Awards

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 11:24

Eden Park has won the Ticketmaster Large Venue of the Year and the Supreme Venue of the Year awards at this year’s Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand (EVANZ) awards ceremony in Wellington last night.

The Supreme Venue of the Year is awarded to the best venue out of the earlier (small, medium and large) venue category winners.

With a membership of 120 venues, including 58 theatres, 39 event centres, 12 outdoor stadia and 11 convention centres, EVANZ is the professional organisation which represents the venue industry in New Zealand.

The wins come in another history-making year at Eden Park in which a great range of events were held at New Zealand’s national stadium, including:

- the World Masters Games Opening Ceremony,

- three DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017 matches, - Pasifika Challenge (first Rugby double header),

- NRL9s,

- Super Rugby, - the inaugural ASB G9 golf event,

- domestic and international cricket fixtures,

- Mates on the Field Commemoration Service, and

- a number of community initiatives that have engaged our neighbourhood.

In addition, Eden Park received approval to host New Zealand’s first Day/Night cricket test in March 2018.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner says these awards recognise industry excellence and acknowledge the entire Eden Park team’s efforts to deliver world-class live events for the benefit of the Auckland region and the broader community.

"We’d love to bring our neighbours, the wider community, people from around the country and the world even more outstanding live events, we just need to work through current restrictions that allow only 25 event nights a year," he says.

"I’d like to thank the entire Eden Park team, stakeholders, volunteers, suppliers and commercial partners for embracing change and helping to embed a high-performance culture here, which is a huge part of our success.

"Congratulations to all other category finalists and winners."

Eden Park has already picked up the Business Award at this year’s Australasian Leisure Management (ALM) Awards.