Samoan pack strengthened for England clash

Mate Ma’a Tonga will be strengthened for their historic first Rugby League World Cup semi-final appearance with the return of forwards Sio Siau Taukeiaho and Peni Terepo for the clash with England at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.
Both missed the two-point quarter-final victory over Lebanon last Saturday and will return fit and fresh with Roosters’ big gun Taukeiaho starting and aggressive Eel Terepo returning to the bench.
England have gone with the same 17 that were successful against Papua New Guinea in Melbourne but made two changes on their reserves list. Jonny Lomax and Scott Taylor replace Stefan Ratchford and George Williams in the four listed reserves.
In the other semi-final, to be played in Brisbane on Friday between Australia and Fiji, there have been no changes to the top 17 in either side.
The Australians have chosen the same line-up that disposed of Samoa 46-0 in the quarter-final in Darwin but have made two changes to their reserves list with Tom Trbojevic and Josh Mansour replacing Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt.
The Fijians, taking on the Kangaroos for a third time in World Cup semi-finals, have again selected their top outfit with no changes throughout their 21-man squad after success in Auckland against the Kiwis.
This weekend’s semi-final teams are:
AUSTRALIA v FIJI at Brisbane Stadium, Friday 24 November at 7pm (8pm AEDT)
Match officials - Referee: Gerard Sutton; touch judges: Michael Wise, Chris Kendall; video ref: Bernard Sutton.
AUSTRALIA
1 Billy SLATER
2 Dane GAGAI
3 William CHAMBERS
4 Joshua DUGAN
5 Valentine HOLMES
6 Michael MORGAN
7 Cooper CRONK
8 Aaron WOODS
9 Cameron SMITH (c)
10 David KLEMMER
11 Boyd CORDNER
12 Matt GILLETT
13 Joshua MCGUIRE
14 Wade GRAHAM
15 Jordan MCLEAN
16 Reagan CAMPBELL-GILLARD
17 Tyson FRIZELL
18 Felise KAUFUSI
19 Tom TRBOJEVIC
20 Joshua MANSOUR
21 James MALONEY
FIJI
1 Kevin NAIQAMA (c)
2 Suliasi VUNIVALU
3 Taane MILNE
4 Akuila UATE
5 Marcelo MONTOYA
6 Jarryd HAYNE
7 Henry RAIWALUI
8 Ashton SIMS
9 Apisai KOROISAU
10 Eloni VUNAKECE
11 Viliame KIKAU
12 Brayden WILIAME
13 Tui KAMIKAMICA
14 Joe LOVODUA
15 Jacob SAIFITI
16 Junior ROQICA
17 Ben NAKUBUWAI
18 James STORER
19 Salesi Faingaa
20 Sitiveni MOCEIDREKE
21 Pio SOKOBALAVU
ENGLAND v TONGA at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, 25 November at 6pm NZ (4pm AEDT)
Match officials - Referee: Matt Cecchin; touch judges: Chris Butler, Robert Hicks; video referee: Ben Thaler.
ENGLAND
1 Gareth WIDDOP
2 Jermaine MCGILLVARY
3 Kallum WATKINS
4 John BATEMAN
5 Ryan HALL
6 Kevin BROWN
7 Luke GALE
8 Chris HILL
9 Josh HODGSON
10 James GRAHAM
11 Samuel BURGESS
12 Elliott WHITEHEAD
13 Sean O'LOUGHLIN (c)
14 Alex WALMSLEY
15 Thomas BURGESS
16 Ben CURRIE
17 James ROBY
18 Jonny LOMAX
19 Chris HEIGHINGTON
20 Mark PERCIVAL
21 Scott TAYLOR
TONGA
1 William HOPOATE
2 Daniel TUPOU
3 Michael JENNINGS
4 Konrad HURRELL
5 David FUSITUA
6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA
7 Mafoa'aeata HINGANO
8 Andrew FIFITA
9 Siliva HAVILI
10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO
11 Manu MA'U
12 Sika MANU (c)
13 Jason TAUMALOLO
14 Sione KATOA
15 Peni TEREPO
16 Tevita Pangai JUNIOR
17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILA
18 Sam MOA
19 Manu VATUVEI
20 Joe OFAHENGAUE
21 Samisoni LANGI
