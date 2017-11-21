Samoan pack strengthened for England clash

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 18:34

Mate Ma’a Tonga will be strengthened for their historic first Rugby League World Cup semi-final appearance with the return of forwards Sio Siau Taukeiaho and Peni Terepo for the clash with England at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Both missed the two-point quarter-final victory over Lebanon last Saturday and will return fit and fresh with Roosters’ big gun Taukeiaho starting and aggressive Eel Terepo returning to the bench.

England have gone with the same 17 that were successful against Papua New Guinea in Melbourne but made two changes on their reserves list. Jonny Lomax and Scott Taylor replace Stefan Ratchford and George Williams in the four listed reserves.

In the other semi-final, to be played in Brisbane on Friday between Australia and Fiji, there have been no changes to the top 17 in either side.

The Australians have chosen the same line-up that disposed of Samoa 46-0 in the quarter-final in Darwin but have made two changes to their reserves list with Tom Trbojevic and Josh Mansour replacing Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt.

The Fijians, taking on the Kangaroos for a third time in World Cup semi-finals, have again selected their top outfit with no changes throughout their 21-man squad after success in Auckland against the Kiwis.

This weekend’s semi-final teams are:

AUSTRALIA v FIJI at Brisbane Stadium, Friday 24 November at 7pm (8pm AEDT)

Match officials - Referee: Gerard Sutton; touch judges: Michael Wise, Chris Kendall; video ref: Bernard Sutton.

AUSTRALIA

1 Billy SLATER

2 Dane GAGAI

3 William CHAMBERS

4 Joshua DUGAN

5 Valentine HOLMES

6 Michael MORGAN

7 Cooper CRONK

8 Aaron WOODS

9 Cameron SMITH (c)

10 David KLEMMER

11 Boyd CORDNER

12 Matt GILLETT

13 Joshua MCGUIRE

14 Wade GRAHAM

15 Jordan MCLEAN

16 Reagan CAMPBELL-GILLARD

17 Tyson FRIZELL

18 Felise KAUFUSI

19 Tom TRBOJEVIC

20 Joshua MANSOUR

21 James MALONEY

FIJI

1 Kevin NAIQAMA (c)

2 Suliasi VUNIVALU

3 Taane MILNE

4 Akuila UATE

5 Marcelo MONTOYA

6 Jarryd HAYNE

7 Henry RAIWALUI

8 Ashton SIMS

9 Apisai KOROISAU

10 Eloni VUNAKECE

11 Viliame KIKAU

12 Brayden WILIAME

13 Tui KAMIKAMICA

14 Joe LOVODUA

15 Jacob SAIFITI

16 Junior ROQICA

17 Ben NAKUBUWAI

18 James STORER

19 Salesi Faingaa

20 Sitiveni MOCEIDREKE

21 Pio SOKOBALAVU

ENGLAND v TONGA at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, 25 November at 6pm NZ (4pm AEDT)

Match officials - Referee: Matt Cecchin; touch judges: Chris Butler, Robert Hicks; video referee: Ben Thaler.

ENGLAND

1 Gareth WIDDOP

2 Jermaine MCGILLVARY

3 Kallum WATKINS

4 John BATEMAN

5 Ryan HALL

6 Kevin BROWN

7 Luke GALE

8 Chris HILL

9 Josh HODGSON

10 James GRAHAM

11 Samuel BURGESS

12 Elliott WHITEHEAD

13 Sean O'LOUGHLIN (c)

14 Alex WALMSLEY

15 Thomas BURGESS

16 Ben CURRIE

17 James ROBY

18 Jonny LOMAX

19 Chris HEIGHINGTON

20 Mark PERCIVAL

21 Scott TAYLOR

TONGA

1 William HOPOATE

2 Daniel TUPOU

3 Michael JENNINGS

4 Konrad HURRELL

5 David FUSITUA

6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA

7 Mafoa'aeata HINGANO

8 Andrew FIFITA

9 Siliva HAVILI

10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO

11 Manu MA'U

12 Sika MANU (c)

13 Jason TAUMALOLO

14 Sione KATOA

15 Peni TEREPO

16 Tevita Pangai JUNIOR

17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILA

18 Sam MOA

19 Manu VATUVEI

20 Joe OFAHENGAUE

21 Samisoni LANGI