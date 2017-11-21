Hale to make debut as captain for Kiwi Ferns

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 19:48

Kiwi Fern stand-off Georgia Hale will captain her team for the first time in New Zealand’s third and final pool match of the Rugby League Women's World Cup against PNG tomorrow at 6.30pm (AEDT).

While this is Hale’s first Rugby League World Cup, the PNG match-up will be her fifth international Test having played at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 ANZAC Tests.

Aieshaleigh Smalley also joins Hale as the starting prop for her first international Test in the black jersey. She credits the support of her Otahuhu Leopards team and family in Auckland for being able to represent her country in the sport she loves.

"I’m so grateful to be where I am today, I just cannot wait to run out on the field in front of my family and friends who have flown across to Sydney to support me,"

"My three-year-old son Kayson will also be there to cheer me on so I can’t wait to make him proud," she says.

If the Kiwi Ferns win their game against PNG tomorrow, they will finish top of Pool B and will play their semi-final against the team ranked second in Pool A on Sunday November 26.

Kiwi Ferns v PNG

November 22, 6.30pm (AEDT)

Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney

1 - Raecene McGregor

2 - Atawhai Tupaea

3 - Maitua Feterika

4 - Amber Kani

5 - Hilda Peters

6 - Georgia Hale (Captain)

7 - Racquel Anderson

8 - Aieshaleigh Smalley -

9 - Krystal Rota

10 - Kahurangi Peters

11 - Teuila Fotu-Moala

12 - Louisa Gago

13 - Sharlene Atai

14 - Nita Maynard

15 - Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala

16 - Bunty Kuruwaka-Crowe

19 - Lilieta Maumau

21 - Ngatokotoru Arakua

22 - Apii Nicholls-Pualau

-International debut