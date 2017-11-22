Commonwealth Games athletics selection announcement

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 11:10

The New Zealand Olympic Committee and Athletics New Zealand have named Paralympic silver medallist Holly Robinson in the team to compete in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The 22 year old F46 javelin thrower began competing in athletics a decade ago and has since represented New Zealand at the London 2012 Paralympic Games placing seventh, and the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games where she won the silver medal.

2017 has been another strong year for Robinson who placed second in the F46 javelin at the World Para Athletics World Championships in London with a throw of 42.41m, just below her New Zealand record of 42.68m set earlier in the year.

The Taieri Club member backed up the world championship silver medal performance with wins at the Oceania Championships in Fiji, the Australian Championships and the New Zealand Championships. She also finished fifth in the open women’s javelin at the New Zealand Championships.

"I'm super excited to be selected for the Commonwealth Games, it's something I've always aspired to," said Holly.

"I've seen some really good progress this year with my throwing so I'm definitely looking at medals over there and I'm looking forward to doing my best and competing for my country."

Athletics New Zealand High Performance Para Programme Manager Brett Watton is pleased with Holly’s progress.

"Under coach Raylene Bates, Holly is making steady improvements each season and throws further at each major competition. We have high hopes for Holly at the Commonwealth Games," said Watton.

NZOC CEO Kereyn Smith extended her congratulations to Holly.

"Holly is a great athlete and I have no doubt she’ll want to be standing on the podium on the Gold Coast. She’s put in a lot of hard work to get to where she is and I can’t wait to see her compete at the Commonwealth Games as part of the New Zealand Team," she said.

The Commonwealth Games sport programme varies between each edition and as such Holly will be the only New Zealand athlete competing in Para athletics at Gold Coast 2018.

Para sport events are integrated and contested as part of the main programme at the Commonwealth Games. Gold Coast 2018 will host the largest Para-sport programme in Commonwealth Games history.

The javelin will be contested as part of the athletics track and field programme in Carrara Stadium.

A further athletics announcement is expected in February.

Holly Robinson's selection brings the New Zealand Commonwealth Games team size to 13 athletes.

