Late change to Sweet Lou Drivers Challenge line up

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 12:45

Canterbury reinsman Tim Williams has been drafted into the North Of The Waitaki team for the Sweet Lou Drivers Challenge at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill on Friday.

Williams steps in for John Dunn who has a clashing commitment and will join Dexter Dunn, Blair Orange, Ricky May, Samantha Ottley and Gavin Smith in the team.

They face a South Of The Waitaki combination spearheaded by the Williamson brothers - Nathan, Matthew and Brad plus Rory McIlwrick, the 2017 McMillan Equine Feeds Junior Driver Champion, Brent Barclay and Sheree Tomlinson, fresh from her great win in the Dominion Handicap last week.

With just eight races on the card the format for the challenge has now changed to four heats which will be Races 3 and 4 plus 6 and 7 on the programme.

Points are allocated to the first five home on each occasion with 10 points for a win, 7 for second, 5 for third, 3 for fourth and 1 for fifth. Each driver receives the points they accumulate towards finding an individual champion while their points also go into their teams score to find the champion team.

The event is a twilight meeting with the first race timed to start at 3.59pm so it is a perfect night to come out and enjoy some top class racing. Admission to the course will be free.