The Sir Roger Bhatnagar Collection finds a home

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 09:18

The first day of Auckland’s Plunket Shield fixture against Canterbury coincides with another noteworthy event- the reopening of Auckland Cricket’s Bert Sutcliffe Lounge.

The Bert Sutcliffe Lounge now houses the impressive ‘Sir Roger Bhatnagar Collection’ of sporting memorabilia and this Friday cricket fans and media are welcomed to join Sir Roger and his family at its unveiling.

Deputy Prime Minister Rt. Honorable Winston Peters will be delivering a key note speech filled with special recollections of Sir Roger and his passion for cricket.

Sir Roger Bhatnagar’s success in business during the 1980’s and 90’s allowed him to contribute heavily to the Auckland and New Zealand sports community.

He was a pioneer, employing sportsmen including Lance Cairns, Dipak Patel and Sean Fitzpatrick during a semi-professional era, using them as brand ambassadors for his company.

The ‘Sir Roger Bhatnagar Collection’ is an assortment of ‘money can’t buy’ sporting memorabilia including some of Sir Richard Hadlee’s original coloured playing kit and candid photographs from Bhatnagar’s private collection.

Auckland Cricket will also open the Burt Sutcliffe Lounge for all Ford Trophy and Burger King Super Smash matches over the summer months.

Key details:

- Friday 24 November @ Bert Sutcliffe Lounge.

- Entry through Gate J, between Eden Park South Stand and Eden Park Outer Oval.

- 5.00pm arrival, formalities starting at 5.30pm.

- Day one of Auckland v Canterbury Plunket Shield starts 10:30am.