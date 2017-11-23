Aces hungry for three in a row

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 10:19

The Auckland Aces are back home on Eden Park’s Outer Oval this Friday as they take on Canterbury in Round Four of the Plunket Shield.

The Aces are coming off wins against Otago and Northern Districts while Canterbury will be looking to return to their winnings ways after a loss to front-runners Wellington.

Aces paceman Matt McEwan knows better than most what to expect from a wounded Canterbury side.

"I’ve played for both Wellington and Canterbury and you always want to show them what you have now. We expect them to bounce back after a tough game against the Firebirds.

"We’ll be trying to put the pump on them but they are young and exciting just like us so it should be an interesting game of cricket," McEwan says.

McEwan is full of confidence after taking career best figures of 6-48 against Northern Districts last week in the Plunket Shield.

"I’m happy, it’s coming out pretty well at the moment," he says.

"Lockie has been doing well, Ben was great in the first innings against ND and then to chip in for that second innings was pretty rewarding. It’s great as a group to have several people performing," McEwan says.

While the paceman seems to be in the groove with the ball, McEwan has also added some valuable runs down the order.

"I know my place in life as the night watchman - happy to take a couple on the body to protect our batters. It’s nice to score a few down the bottom, gives us more time off our feet and a few more runs to bowl at which is always nice," McEwan says.

The Auckland Aces take on Canterbury at Eden Park Outer Oval, first ball 10:30am.

Auckland Aces

Michael Guptill-Bunce (c)

Michael Barry

Craig Cachopa

Mark Chapman

Danru Ferns

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Matt McEwan

Robbie O’Donnell

Aniket Parikh

Glenn Phillips

Raja Sandhu

Sean Solia