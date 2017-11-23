Kiwis to face England in three-match Series in 2018

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 13:26

England will host New Zealand in a three-match international Rugby League test series in the English autumn 2018.

The opening game will take place at the KCOM Stadium in Hull on Saturday, October 27, then international Rugby League will return to Anfield in Liverpool for the second test on Saturday, November 3. The series will conclude on Sunday, November 11 at Elland Road in Leeds.

Rugby Football League Chief Executive, Nigel Wood, said: "With the eyes of the nation firmly fixed on England's progress in the World Cup we are delighted to announce that international Rugby League is returning to England in 2018.

"Fans will be able to see some the biggest names in the game compete at three fantastic stadiums. The KCOM stadium, Anfield and Elland Road are all venues that I am sure will inspire the players and I am certain that England fans will help create incredible atmospheres at each of these grounds next year."

England Head Coach, Wayne Bennett, said: "International Rugby League is the pinnacle in any player's career and it's good to see a traditional Test series confirmed in the calendar for next year.

"Games between England and New Zealand always deliver plenty of entertainment and drama and I expect next year's series will be no different.

"Hull, Leeds and Liverpool will all do a great job in hosting the games and supporters. I know Anfield is new to the mix for England, but seeing so many people attend the Four Nations final last year is promising for the game and I hope the fans will turn out in great number once again next year."

New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Alex Hayton said "We are very pleased to announce next year’s test series against England, games between our two countries have been extremely competitive in recent years. This will be an opportunity for the Kiwis players, especially those who have debuted recently, to gain further international touring and Test experience."

Tickets for all three games are on sale now at rugby-league.com and cost from £25 for adults and £12.50 for concessions.

International Test Series Fixtures

Saturday October 27 | BST 14:30

Sunday October 28 | NZDT 2.30am

KCOM Stadium, Hull

Saturday November 3 | GMT 14:30

Sunday November 4 | NZDT 3.30am

Anfield, Liverpool

Sunday November 11 | GMT 15:00

Monday November 12 | NZDT 4am

Elland Road, Leeds