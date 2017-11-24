Rugby league fans urged to stay safe

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 07:43

The Tongan community leaders have called on rugby league fans to take extra steps to stay safe when they head out to celebrate the Tonga vs. England at the World Cup semi-final this Saturday at Mt Smart, Auckland, and NZ.

The urgent call follows the rejection by the Mangere-Otahuhu Local Board of a proposal from the Tongan Famili-Zone Committee to re-establish the fan safe zone that was put in place for last weekend’s quarter final.

The Famili-Zone, which was set up in Great South Road in Otahuhu provided a controlled space for fans to attend after the semifinal game to enjoy themselves. The Famili Zone is crucial to help cut the number of arrests to zero from the reported 53 from last weekend before when no such zone was established in place.

Committee Chair person Reverend Dr. Ilomaisini Lea said, "We are disappointed and concerned for the safety of our young people, now we’ve been told that we can’t resurrect the safe zone for fans going to this week’s game."

"In our proposal to the Board we set out our plans to follow the same formula we used after last week’s game, which proved so effective in reducing violence and arrests."

The Committee proposal would have seen the safe zone established at David Lange Park in Mangere the gateway to New Zealand, which the Board had initially suggested as preferable given the venue location and the number of fans that are expected.

"We’ve built a network across the community working to make sure fans can enjoy themselves so Police can concentrate on the small minority of people with no interest in the game who are only out to cause trouble.

"To all the fans heading out to watch the match stay safe, look after yourself and respect each other and if you come into contact with the Police do as they say, they are there to help." said Spokesperson Salote Heleta-Lilo.

The Tongan Famili Zone is formed with the support of Tongan community business leaders and representatives of various denominations within the Tongan community.