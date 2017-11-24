Van Beek replaces Kuggeleijn in New Zealand team

|
Logan van Beek has been brought into the New Zealand A side to play a three-day warm-up match against the West Indies in Lincoln, after Scott Kuggeleijn was ruled out with illness.
The match, which begins tomorrow, will be Van Beek’s first game for New Zealand A. He will leave the Wellington Firebirds later today and join the New Zealand A team in Lincoln.
