CCA statement on Ken McClure incident

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 10:45

Canterbury batsman Ken McClure has today made himself temporarily unavailable for representative cricket after pleading guilty to one count of injuring with reckless disregard.

McClure pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Hanmer Springs on 10th September and has been remanded for sentencing until 19th January 2018.

The 23-year-old McClure has requested that he be allowed to take time out of the game to reflect on his circumstances and to undergo counselling.

Canterbury coach Gary Stead said McClure accepted full responsibility for his actions, was remorseful, and would be participating in a restorative justice process with the victim of the assault.

"Ken understands, and acknowledges that he’s made a poor decision, and wants time out of the game to take stock of his situation," said Mr Stead.

"We agree with this assessment. Canterbury Cricket is committed to building strong, healthy communities and has no tolerance for this sort of behaviour."

"The incident is totally out of character for Ken and it’s important he takes the opportunity to do the right thing in terms of the person he assaulted, and the wider issue of being a responsible member of the community."