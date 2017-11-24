Blaze start quest for titles

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 13:38

The Wellington Blaze begin their season against the Central Hinds in Levin today. Starting with a T20 this afternoon, the teams will then be part of the historic reintroduction of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield with two One-Day matches over the weekend.

The Wellington Blaze squad for the weekend is:

Liz Perry (Captain)

Wheturangi Charteris

Deanna Doughty

Lucy Doolan

Rachel Priest

Amelia Kerr

Jess Kerr

Caitlin King

Suzie McDonald

Jess McFadyen

Beth Molony

Eimear Richardson

Fran Wilson

The Blaze head in to the season with a new coach in Christie van Dyk, who is looking forward to the campaign starting with his typical enthusiasm,

"Man, am I excited to see what these players can deliver. They have worked hard during pre-season and performed well during our 3 warm-up games.

"I’m really looking forward to getting the sun on our backs and performing to the best of our ability."

Even without the services of Sophie Devine (overseas) and Allex Evans (injured), the side has a number of experienced players, including World Cup-winner, Fran Wilson. Having featured in the recent Ashes’ series, Wilson returns to the Blaze after an impressive twelve months. Van Dyk emphasised the leadership qualities within this team,

"Our team have strong leaders and they lead by example. Their determination and desire to get better as players and individuals has impressed me so far.

"Their great attitudes and understanding about key improvements to their development is something to admire."

WHITE FERN, Liz Perry, once again leads the side this season and she is impressed by the work New Zealand Cricket have done to increase equity within the game and in boosting the domestic competitions,

"We can’t wait for the first round and with a lot more attention on the women’s game it is a really exciting time to be involved.

"The reintroduction of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield only adds to the excitement and the Blaze are determined to go all the way this year."

While many of the names will be familiar to Wellington cricket fans, the squad also features some exciting new talent. In the side for the season opener are Caitlin King, a former Central Districts U21 representative, and Beth Molony.

17-year-old Molony was a feature of the Wellington U21 side last year and the Wellington Girls College seam bowler is one to watch in yellow and black this season. At last year’s National U21 tournament she found herself leading the attack, impressing with her pace and control. Her performance against Northern Districts at that tournament, where she finished with 3-19 - including two wickets in as many balls, led Wellington to an impressive bonus-point victory.

Wellington Blaze v Central Hinds

Donnelly Park, Levin

T20, 3.30pm, Friday 24 November

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Dayer, 10:30am, Saturday 25 November

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Dayer, 10:00am, Sunday 26 November