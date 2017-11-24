Search begins for Anthony Hudson's replacement

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 16:12

When Andy Martin, the Chief Executive of New Zealand Football, was asked what the timeframe was for finding the next All Whites coach, his answer was simple.

"Find the right person."

Anthony Hudson’s time as head coach of the All Whites came to an end yesterday. The 36-year-old Englishman, who signed on in 2014 after three years as head coach of Bahrain, was out of contract after the All

Whites were beaten 2-0 by Peru in the FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff and he decided to not continue with the national team.

After the recent success on the world stage, Martin said New Zealand Football has had considerable interest already in the position and that he will get together shortly with NZF Technical Director Andreas Heraf to form a target list.

"We start again. We did this three or four years ago and we will do it again. The most important thing is we find the right person. We will find someone who will take the team on from the foundation that Anthony has left behind. The prerequisite for the role is having a Pro License."

Martin said the All Whites, who have won the OFC Nations Cup to qualify for the FIFA Confederations Cup and took the World No 10 all the way in World Cup qualifying, are an exciting proposition.

"The team is in a great state for someone to come in and pick it up. We have got great players, this year we were able to name a fully professional All Whites squad for the first time. One of the big challenges for the incumbent will be dealing with overseas players. In the past we have one or two but now we have 11 plus. It is a really exciting job for someone to take on."

Martin said Hudson created a professional environment in the All Whites that is unprecedented in New Zealand Football and rivals that of Premier League clubs.

"What we inherited three or four years ago to what he is leaving us with is light years ahead. What Anthony came into there was very little for him to pick up and take over. What the new coach will come into is analysis, data, player choice issues and loads of good information, Anthony leaves a lot of information of what he has gathered over the past few years. It will be about continuing the momentum of this team."

Martin began in the CEO role almost four years ago and the recruitment for the All Whites head coach role was the first thing on his desk.

The role became vacant after the All Whites' loss to Mexico in the Intercontinental Playoff of November 2013, then Martin began in March. This time around the organisation is better prepared to progress the recruitment process ahead of the 2018 international calendar.

Martin confirmed that New Zealand Football spent around $8m in the All Whites four year campaign to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and expected the next cycle would be not too dissimilar.

"Without the $10m (US) from qualifying for the World Cup we have to cut things slightly differently but it isn’t doom and gloom by any stretch of the imagination. The overall performance of the organisation is good and it puts us in a good position moving forward," he said.

Martin said he has been receiving approaches about the All Whites head coach role since speculation about Hudson’s future began in the international window in October.

"People are interested. We won’t be short of applicants, we had around 100 last time and I expect the same. We won’t be rushing the decision, we will make sure we get it right.

"We are looking forward to finding the right person for the All Whites to continue their standing on the world stage and build towards the goal of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in 2022."