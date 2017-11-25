North Of The Waitaki Team wins Sweet Lou Drivers Challenge

Saturday, 25 November, 2017 - 00:04

It was a tough battle but the North Of The Waitaki Team has come out on top in the Sweet Lou Drivers Challenge at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill on Friday (24 November).

The contest was all tied up, 38 points apiece, going into the fourth and final heat but Gavin Smith (Shezacullengirl) and Blair Orange (Franco Tai) took the quinella to give the North team 17 points while Rory McIlwrick, Matty Williamson and Sheree Tomlinson took the next three places to add 9 points to the South Of The Waitaki Team total giving the North team victory 56 points to 48.

Smith, a former Southlander took the Individual Title with 22 points ahead of his North team mates Samantha Ottley (18) and Blair Orange (15).

Brad Williamson led after the first heat which he won with Nightmarch before Ottley took command after the next two heats with a win on Martin McGuinness and second with Ideal Conquest only for Smith to snatch victory with his win in the last.

FINAL POINTS

G Smith(North) - 22

S Ottley (North) - 18

B Orange (North) - 15

M J Williamson (South) - 14

R McIlwrick (South) - 12

B Williamson (South) - 10

S Tomlinson (South) - 8

N P Williamson (South) - 4

D Dunn (North) - 1

R T May (North) - 0

T Williams (North) - 0

B G Barclay (South) - 0