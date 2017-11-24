Equestrian: Super Nova the Superstar

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 22:07

Rose Alfeld’s dream showjumping season continued tonight with a victory in the inaugural EQUITANA New Zealand Open Grand Prix.

Alfeld was over the moon.

"He was just amazing," said the 22-year-old who notched the only double clear of the night aboard My Super Nova. "I think he likes it up here."

Lex Peddie challenged the nine strong field with some tight turns in the close indoor arena.

In the opening round, clears came from Alfeld, Gabi Kuna (Australia) aboard her imported seven-year-old mare Flaire, and Katie Laurie (Mystery Creek) aboard Breeze.

Eight came back for the second round where it was a true Aussie versus Kiwi battle. The first clear round came from Clarke Johnstone (Matangi) and Quainton Labyrinth, to see them finish on eight faults from the two rounds.

Then came a clean slate from Samantha Morrison (Tauranga) on her cheeky Biarritz, to give them a tally of four faults from the two rounds.

Then came Alfeld, who had several lives with her 12-year-old gelding, but wasted no time in flying around the track, coming home clear in 34.84 seconds.

Laurie looked on track to post a double clear but a late couple of refusals saw them eliminated.

The pressure was completely on Kuna, who threw everything at it but just couldn’t quite pull it off, and a rail at the last slipped victory from her grasp.

"I am thrilled with Flaire though," she said. "For her to step up to this level is fantastic. I couldn’t be happier. A rider error cost us the class but I will learn from that and she will too."

Alfeld said she had no doubt her horse could win tonight.

"We were here for the win. I totally believed in the horse," she said. "I went a little deep into a couple of uprights but he tried so hard for me. The course out there was super and rode really well. This has been a fantastic show."

Earlier in the day, Cambridge solicitor Nick Brooks won the EQUITANA New Zealand Open Express Eventing title aboard For Fame.

EQUITANA Auckland continues through until Sunday at the ASB Showgrounds.

Results:

Harrison Lane EQUITANA New Zealand Open Invitational Jumping Grand Prix: Rose Alfeld (Leeston) My Super Nova 1, Gabi Kuna (Australia) Flaire 2, Samantha Morrison (Tauranga) Biarritz 3, Kate Hinschen (Australia) CD Visage 4, Clarke Johnstone (Matangi) Quainton Labyrinth 5, Amanda Wilson (Hikurangi) Caretino Jewel 6.

Kubota EQUITANA New Zealand Open Express Eventing: Nick Brooks (Cambridge) For Fame 30.3 penalty points 1, Samantha Felton (Matangi) Ricker Ridge Divine Right 41.94 2, Emily Cammock (Christchurch) Shaw Lee 42.17 3, Holly Morrell (Taupo) Pampero 43.61 4, Christen Lane (Auckland) Kinnordy Rhani 48.56 5, Abby Lawrence (Te Puke) Indy RE 48.74 6.