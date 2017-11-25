Rugby League Women's World Cup semi-finals teams revealed

|
England coach Chris Chapman has made five changes to his starting line-up for Sunday’s (tomorrow) Rugby League Women’s World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Southern Cross Group Stadium.
Halfback Kirsty Maroney and winger Charlotte Booth return to the England side, while hooker Danielle Bound, prop Beth Sutcliffe and centre Jessica Courtman will start after being on the interchange bench in Wednesday’s 22-16 upset loss to Cook Islands.
Chapman has also shifted captain Andrea Dobson to prop, while Lois Forsell moves from hooker to lock.
Canada coach Mike Castle has also made a raft of changes for the Ravens' second clash with Australia in four days after resting a number of key players last Wednesday.
Halfback Sabrina McDaid, second rower Andrea Burk, centres Natasha Smith and Nina Bui, hooker Christina Burnham and props Gillian Boag and Elizabath Steele all return for the semi-final.
The semi-final winners will meet in the final at Brisbane Stadium on Saturday, 2 December, which will be the first time the Rugby League Women's World Cup champions have been crowned at the same venue on the same day as the men's World Cup victors.
Rugby League Women's World Cup Semi-Finals
Sunday, 26 November
Southern Cross Group Stadium
New Zealand v England (1.45pm AEDT)
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Alison Watters, Jake Sutherland
Video Referee: Shayne Hayne
New Zealand Kiwi Ferns
1 Apii NICHOLLS-PUALAU
2 Atawhai TUPAEA
3 Maitua FETERIKA
4 Shontelle WOODMAN
5 Honey HIREME
6 Georgia HALE
7 Kimiora NATI
8 Aieshaleigh SMALLEY
9 Krystal ROTA
10 Lilieta MAUMAU
11 Teuila FOTU-MOALA
12 Hilda PETERS
13 Laura MARIU (c)
14 Nita MAYNARD
15 Annetta NUUAUSALA
16 Krystal MURRAY
17 Ngatokotoru ARAKUA
18 Amber KANI
19 Kahurangi PETERS
England Women
1 Jodie CUNNINGHAM
2 Tara-Jane STANLEY
3 Amy HARDCASTLE
4 Jessica COURTMAN
5 Charlotte BOOTH
6 Faye GASKIN
7 Kirsty MORONEY
8 Beth SUTCLIFFE
9 Danielle BOUND
10 Andrea DOBSON (c)
11 Shona HOYLE
12 Emily RUDGE
13 Lois FORSELL
14 Emma SLOWE
15 Katherine HEPWORTH
16 Sarah DUNN
17 Chantelle CROWL
18 Rachel THOMPSON
19 Stacey WHITE
Australia v Canada (4pm AEDT)
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Antoinette Watts, Joey Butler
Video Referee: Shayne Hayne
Australia Jillaroos
1 Nakia DAVIS-WELSH
2 Karina BROWN
3 Corban MCGREGOR
4 Isabelle KELLY
5 Meg WARD
6 Ali BRIGGINSHAW
7 Caitlin MORAN
8 Stephanie HANCOCK (c)
9 Brittany BREAYLEY
20 Rebecca YOUNG
17 Talesha QUINN
12 Kezie APPS
21 Vanessa FOLIAKI
14 Maddie STUDDON
15 Ruan SIMS
16 Elianna WALTON
19 Annette BRANDER
13 Simiana TAUFA-KAUTAI
18 Zahara TEMARA
Canada Ravens
1 Irene PATRINOS
2 Maira ACEVEDO
3 Nina BUI
4 Natasha SMITH
5 Tiera REYNOLDS
6 Stevi SCHNOOR
7 Sabrina MCDAID
8 Elizabeth STEELE
9 Christina BURNHAM
10 Gillian BOAG
11 Megan PAKULIS
12 Andrea BURK
13 Mandy MARCHAK (c)
14 Barbara WADDELL
15 Mackenzie FANE
16 Kathleen KELLER
17 Wealtha NAGLIS
18 Fedelia OMOGHAN
19 Michelle HELMECZI
