Rugby League Women's World Cup semi-finals teams revealed

England coach Chris Chapman has made five changes to his starting line-up for Sunday’s (tomorrow) Rugby League Women’s World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

Halfback Kirsty Maroney and winger Charlotte Booth return to the England side, while hooker Danielle Bound, prop Beth Sutcliffe and centre Jessica Courtman will start after being on the interchange bench in Wednesday’s 22-16 upset loss to Cook Islands.

Chapman has also shifted captain Andrea Dobson to prop, while Lois Forsell moves from hooker to lock.

Canada coach Mike Castle has also made a raft of changes for the Ravens' second clash with Australia in four days after resting a number of key players last Wednesday.

Halfback Sabrina McDaid, second rower Andrea Burk, centres Natasha Smith and Nina Bui, hooker Christina Burnham and props Gillian Boag and Elizabath Steele all return for the semi-final.

The semi-final winners will meet in the final at Brisbane Stadium on Saturday, 2 December, which will be the first time the Rugby League Women's World Cup champions have been crowned at the same venue on the same day as the men's World Cup victors.

Rugby League Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

Sunday, 26 November

Southern Cross Group Stadium

New Zealand v England (1.45pm AEDT)

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Alison Watters, Jake Sutherland

Video Referee: Shayne Hayne

New Zealand Kiwi Ferns

1 Apii NICHOLLS-PUALAU

2 Atawhai TUPAEA

3 Maitua FETERIKA

4 Shontelle WOODMAN

5 Honey HIREME

6 Georgia HALE

7 Kimiora NATI

8 Aieshaleigh SMALLEY

9 Krystal ROTA

10 Lilieta MAUMAU

11 Teuila FOTU-MOALA

12 Hilda PETERS

13 Laura MARIU (c)

14 Nita MAYNARD

15 Annetta NUUAUSALA

16 Krystal MURRAY

17 Ngatokotoru ARAKUA

18 Amber KANI

19 Kahurangi PETERS

England Women

1 Jodie CUNNINGHAM

2 Tara-Jane STANLEY

3 Amy HARDCASTLE

4 Jessica COURTMAN

5 Charlotte BOOTH

6 Faye GASKIN

7 Kirsty MORONEY

8 Beth SUTCLIFFE

9 Danielle BOUND

10 Andrea DOBSON (c)

11 Shona HOYLE

12 Emily RUDGE

13 Lois FORSELL

14 Emma SLOWE

15 Katherine HEPWORTH

16 Sarah DUNN

17 Chantelle CROWL

18 Rachel THOMPSON

19 Stacey WHITE

Australia v Canada (4pm AEDT)

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Antoinette Watts, Joey Butler

Video Referee: Shayne Hayne

Australia Jillaroos

1 Nakia DAVIS-WELSH

2 Karina BROWN

3 Corban MCGREGOR

4 Isabelle KELLY

5 Meg WARD

6 Ali BRIGGINSHAW

7 Caitlin MORAN

8 Stephanie HANCOCK (c)

9 Brittany BREAYLEY

20 Rebecca YOUNG

17 Talesha QUINN

12 Kezie APPS

21 Vanessa FOLIAKI

14 Maddie STUDDON

15 Ruan SIMS

16 Elianna WALTON

19 Annette BRANDER

13 Simiana TAUFA-KAUTAI

18 Zahara TEMARA

Canada Ravens

1 Irene PATRINOS

2 Maira ACEVEDO

3 Nina BUI

4 Natasha SMITH

5 Tiera REYNOLDS

6 Stevi SCHNOOR

7 Sabrina MCDAID

8 Elizabeth STEELE

9 Christina BURNHAM

10 Gillian BOAG

11 Megan PAKULIS

12 Andrea BURK

13 Mandy MARCHAK (c)

14 Barbara WADDELL

15 Mackenzie FANE

16 Kathleen KELLER

17 Wealtha NAGLIS

18 Fedelia OMOGHAN

19 Michelle HELMECZI