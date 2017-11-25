Kiwi Ferns named for semi-final against England

|
Kiwi Ferns Coach Tony Benson has named his side for tomorrow’s Women’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England at 1.45pm (AEDT).
Top try-scorer of the tournament Honey Hireme who pocketed six tries against the Cook Islands, will start on the left wing alongside Captain Laura Mariu who slots back in as lock.
While New Zealand have been fairly dominant in the pool stages, Benson is aware Sunday’s semi-final encounter against England will be no easy feat.
"They’re an incredibly physical side that will come at us hard so it’s our job to be ready for that,"
"We’ve identified a number of areas to work on that will improve our performance, and execution of those tweaks will be key for us," he said.
A win for the Kiwi Ferns on Sunday would see them play the winner of the Australia v Canada clash taking place at 4pm AEDT following the first semi-final at Southern Cross Stadium, Sydney.
#Earnthefern
#TeIwiKiwi
Semi-Final
Kiwi Ferns v England
November 26, 1.45pm (AEDT)
Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney
1 - Apii Nicholls-Pualau
2 - Atawhai Tupaea
3 - Maitua Feterika
4 - Shontelle Woodman
5 - Honey Hireme
6 - Georgia Hale
7 - Kimiora Nati
8 - Aieshaleigh Smalley
9 - Krystal Rota
10 - Lilieta Maumau
11- Teuila Fotu-Moala
12 - Hilda Peters
13 - Laura Mariu (Captain)
14 - Nita Maynard
15 - Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala
16 - Krystal Murray
17 - Ngatokotoru Arakua
18 - Amber Kani
19 - Kahurangi Peters
