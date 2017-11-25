Kiwi Ferns named for semi-final against England

Saturday, 25 November, 2017 - 18:15

Kiwi Ferns Coach Tony Benson has named his side for tomorrow’s Women’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England at 1.45pm (AEDT).

Top try-scorer of the tournament Honey Hireme who pocketed six tries against the Cook Islands, will start on the left wing alongside Captain Laura Mariu who slots back in as lock.

While New Zealand have been fairly dominant in the pool stages, Benson is aware Sunday’s semi-final encounter against England will be no easy feat.

"They’re an incredibly physical side that will come at us hard so it’s our job to be ready for that,"

"We’ve identified a number of areas to work on that will improve our performance, and execution of those tweaks will be key for us," he said.

A win for the Kiwi Ferns on Sunday would see them play the winner of the Australia v Canada clash taking place at 4pm AEDT following the first semi-final at Southern Cross Stadium, Sydney.

Semi-Final

Kiwi Ferns v England

November 26, 1.45pm (AEDT)

Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney

1 - Apii Nicholls-Pualau

2 - Atawhai Tupaea

3 - Maitua Feterika

4 - Shontelle Woodman

5 - Honey Hireme

6 - Georgia Hale

7 - Kimiora Nati

8 - Aieshaleigh Smalley

9 - Krystal Rota

10 - Lilieta Maumau

11- Teuila Fotu-Moala

12 - Hilda Peters

13 - Laura Mariu (Captain)

14 - Nita Maynard

15 - Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala

16 - Krystal Murray

17 - Ngatokotoru Arakua

18 - Amber Kani

19 - Kahurangi Peters