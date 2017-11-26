Scene set for stellar World Rugby Awards

|
Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco will be the guests of honour at a glittering 2017 World Rugby Awards in Monaco on Sunday.
A host of stars will be present as the rugby family gathers to recognise and celebrate those who have displayed excellence on and off the field during a stellar year for the sport.
In total 12 coveted awards will be presented on the night, from the prestigious men’s and women’s 15s and Sevens players of the year to Award for Character and Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service.
Awards nominees
World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in association with HSBC
Michaela Blyde (New Zealand)
Ghislaine Landry (Canada)
Ruby Tui (New Zealand)
World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in association with HSBC
Perry Baker (USA)
Rosko Specman (South Africa)
Jerry Tuwai (Fiji)
World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year
Emiliano Boffelli (Argentina)
Rieko Ioane (New Zealand)
Damian Penaud (France)
International Rugby Players’ Association Try of Year
Gela Aprasidze (Georgia U20, v Ireland U20)
Sean O’Brien (British and Irish Lions, v New Zealand)
Joaquin Tuculet (Argentina, v England)
Portia Woodman (New Zealand, v USA)
World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in association with Mastercard
Kelly Brazier (New Zealand)
Romane Menager (France)
Safi N’Diaye (France)
Lydia Thompson (England)
Portia Woodman (New Zealand)
World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year in association with Mastercard
Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)
Owen Farrell (England and British and Irish Lions)
Israel Folau (Australia)
Rieko Ioane (New Zealand)
Maro Itoje (England and Lions)
Other awards categories
Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service
Award for Character
International Rugby Players’ Association Special Merit award
World Rugby Referee Award
World Rugby Coach of the Year
World Rugby Team of the Year
The event will be streamed live via World Rugby’s digital and social platforms and fans can join the conversation using the #WorldRugbyAwards hashtag.
World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: "We are looking forward to welcoming the rugby family to Monaco for what promises to be a very special World Rugby Awards.
"It will be our biggest gathering of stars past and present and we are delighted to be joined by our hosts and guests of honour, Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.
"This has been an outstanding year and we will be recognising and celebrating our top performers on the field and the unsung heroes who do so much to grow the game. All have excelled. All have inspired."
