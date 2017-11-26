Equitana set to return to NZ

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 17:45

Julie Brougham added a second open dressage title to her trophy cabinet today when she won the inaugural Kubota EQUITANA New Zealand Open Grand Prix.

She and Vom Feinsten were a class act, scoring 70.63%, with John Thompson (Hamilton) and JHT Antonello second on 69.5%, and Wendi Williamson (Kumeu) and Dejavu MH third on 68.9%.

The win by Brougham (Palmerston North) backed up her win in the ATEED New Zealand Open Freestyle Grand Prix to Music earlier in the event.

The Rio Olympian and her German-bred chestnut seem to be getting better and better, and are now chasing qualifying scores for the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games (WEG) in the United States.

"It was one of the scariest moments of my life, purchasing a horse in Germany," she said, "But it turned out to be one of the best things I have ever done."

She paid tribute to her feisty chestnut, saying she simply wouldn’t have an identity without him. Brougham was rapt with today’s test.

"It was a good test, with no errors at all," she said. "The arena out there was the best surface I have ridden on in New Zealand without a doubt. It makes such a difference and is vital to us."

She praised the foresight of EQUITANA Auckland director Kevin Hansen.

"I am just thrilled that Kevin has brought EQUITANA to Auckland. He has really improved the standard in providing us with such a good surface. We are all so glad to have exposure to an event like this, and from a competitor point of view we have loved it."

She looked forward to competing at EQUITANA again in the future.

John Thompson, who is also tilting for the WEG next year, produced an electric test filled with energy with his gelding JHT Antonello.

"He is 15 going on four," he said of the horse.

The third placed Wendi Williamson, another one eyeing WEG, and Dejavu MH also did a beautiful test.

The hugely popular IRT The Way of The Horse, which saw four talented horse men and women take unhandled three-year-olds from wild to willing, was won by Tui Teka after a fascinating final where the riders had to show judges John Lyons, Andrew Nicholson and Jonny Hilberath just what they could do with their mounts.

Each has spent just four hours total with their horse.

"I couldn’t have asked for more," said Teka of his steel grey filly. "She has been an absolute pleasure to work with."

The final competitions today marked the end of a brilliant four days at the inaugural EQUITANA Auckland.

EQUITANA managing director Rod Lockwood said he was very excited about the first show and how well it had been received by both the equine community and Auckland.

"We have a lot of plans now for the future," said Lockwood. "As an organisation, we have learnt a lot about what needs to be improved and implemented and we have listened to the feedback from ticket buyers and will be acting on that for 2019."

Results - Kubota EQUITANA New Zealand Open Dressage Grand Prix: Julie Brougham (Palmerston North) Vom Feinsten 70.63% 1, John Thompson (Hamilton) JHT Antonello 69.5% 2, Wendi Williamson (Kumeu) Dejavu MH 68.9%, Jody Hartstone (Raglan) Ali Baba 66.3% 4, Abbie Deken (Taranaki) KH Ambrose 5, Rozzie Ryan (Australia) Adonie 65.13% 6.

IRT The Way of The Horse: Tui Teka (Ocean Beach) 1, Brett Davey (Australia) 2.

Trans Tasman Challenge: Australia 1, New Zealand 2.