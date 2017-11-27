Del Potro adds to most exciting ever ASB Classic men's field

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 04:45

The ASB Classic has signed one of the biggest names in tennis with confirmation Juan Martin del Potro will join the Men’s line-up for the 2018 event.

The giant Argentine is one of the best players on the ATP Tour and is famed with having the biggest forehand in tennis. He has captured 20 ATP Tour career titles including his US Open triumph in 2009 becoming the first player to beat both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the same Grand Slam.

del Potro recorded his second victory over Federer at the US Open in September knocking out the Swiss great in the quarter-finals before narrowly going down to eventual champion Nadal in the semi-final.

He added another title to his name this season in Stockholm, made the final in Basel narrowly going down to Federer in the decider and reached three further semi-finals including Delray Beach, US Open and the Shanghai Rolex Masters.

The 29-year-old is one of the most loved players on tour and relishes the big stage. His run at this years US Open captivated New York as did his Silver Medal run at last years Rio Olympics where he beat world number one Novak Djokovic in the first round and Nadal in the semi-final. He carried on this form to lead Argentina to Davis Cup glory.

"This is huge for us to secure Juan Martin. He is a true entertainer and one of the biggest names in tennis. Fans flock in their numbers to watch him and I can’t wait to see him on centre court at the ASB Tennis Arena" said Tournament Director, Karl Budge.

Del Potro is eager to get back to the city of sails.

"I can’t wait to get back to Auckland. I have great memories from winning there in 2009. I had a late start this year after bringing the Davis Cup title to Argentina, so I am excited to start the 2018 season on a strong and healthy note.

It will be the only tournament I play before Melbourne so it is very important for me and my preparation".

There’s no doubt, del Potro will be one the favourites heading into the tournament but in a field full of former champions like Sock, Isner, Bautista-Agut and Ferrer plus the next gen players ready to stamp their authority in Auckland, it’s anyone’s guess who will reign supreme.

"This is such an exciting field. I think this is clearly the best I have put together. Five former champions, genuine Grand Slam contenders and the most exciting wave of tomorrow’s stars. I can’t wait for the draw. There are going to be some incredible match ups early on" added Budge.

The full field for January’s event will be confirmed on Tuesday however with the stars already announced, we are in for one of the best fortnights of tennis New Zealand has seen.

The ASB Classic will span for two weeks; the women's tournament kicking off on January 1st to 6th followed by the men’s tournament from January 8th to 13th. Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketek. You can purchase tickets either online, over the phone on (0800 842 538) or in person at one of the agencies listed on the event website.