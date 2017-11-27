Robertson cheers on Special Olympics athletes

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 10:45

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson is congratulating the more than 1,250 athletes from across New Zealand who are participating in the four-yearly Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games 2017 which open in Wellington today.

"It’s fantastic to see a huge range of athletes of all ages and from up and down the country taking part in the Games, from a 9-year-old swimmer from the Bay of Islands to an indoor bowler from Manawatu and a tenpin bowler from Rotorua, who are both 74-years-old," Grant Robertson says.

"Quality experiences like this are at the heart of a life-long love of participating in sport and active recreation, and these National Summer Games make a real difference in the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities, and their families and friends.

"More than 7,000 Kiwi children and adults take part in Special Olympics, with local, regional, national and some international competitions supported by a further 1,300 active volunteers.

"It’s an awesome effort, and I take my hat off to Special Olympics New Zealand. The Government is proud to support them through $600,000 of funding per annum provided through Sport New Zealand, helping to maximise the quality and reach of the work they do to provide opportunities for intellectually disabled New Zealanders to take part in sport and active recreation."